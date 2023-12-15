TYSONS CORNER, Va., Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — stackArmor, Inc. , a leading provider of FedRAMP, FISMA, CMMC 2.0, NIST AI RMF and StateRAMP compliance acceleration solutions and Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider® today announced that it has assisted University of Utah School of Medicine, with successfully obtaining a FISMA Moderate ATO for the National Emergency Medical Services Information System (NEMSIS). NEMSIS is a collaborative system hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to improve prehospital patient care through the standardization, aggregation, and utilization of point of care EMS data at a local, state, and national level. NEMSIS is a program of US Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Office of EMS and hosted by the University of Utah’s Data Coordinating Center, housed within the School of Medicine.

“FISMA is one of the most important regulations regarding Federal data security standards and guidelines. An ATO (Authority To Operate) forms the cornerstone of a consistent cyber governance model that demonstrates meeting stringent requirements as codified by the agency and defined in the NIST SP 800-53 guidance,” said Gaurav “GP” Pal, Chief Executive Officer of stackArmor. “We are excited to bring our ATO-ready landing zones, SSP/documentation package and Continuous Monitoring solution to healthcare and research institutions through Carahsoft’s public sector marketplace.”

Obtaining an ATO can be a long and complex process requiring time and financial investment from service providers. The stackArmor ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator program available through the Carahsoft Cloud Marketplace helps reduce the time and cost of securing an ATO through automation, standardization, and integration of the technical controls with audit ready documentation.

“The NEMSIS system is a mission-critical system that required us to engage with a knowledgeable partner with a deep understanding of cloud, security and compliance requirements required by the US Department of Transportation,” said Lisa Young, Director of IT at the Data Coordinating Center, University of Utah School of Medicine. “We worked collaboratively with a motivated team of dedicated professionals from stackArmor to help us get across the finish line and obtain our ATO.”

“This important step not only enhances our research capabilities but also demonstrates our capacity to effectively host workloads for FISMA systems, catering to the specific needs of government agencies. Partnering with stackArmor has been pivotal in achieving this, showcasing our combined expertise in managing complex regulatory requirements in a secure and efficient manner. This achievement is a testament to our team’s skill and dedication, along with the strong collaboration we have with stackArmor,” says Jamie Dwyer MD, Associate Dean for Clinical Research at University of Utah’s School of Medicine and Director of the Data Coordinating Center.

The NEMSIS system collects electronic patient care records completed by nearly 95% of all emergency medical service (EMS) agencies nationwide. The NEMSIS uniform dataset and database help local, state and national EMS stakeholders more accurately assess EMS needs and performance, as well as support better strategic planning for the EMS systems of tomorrow. Data from NEMSIS is also used to help benchmark performance, determine the effectiveness of clinical interventions, and facilitate cost-benefit analyses.

University of Utah’s School of Medicine had an existing contract relationship for AWS cloud services through Carahsoft, and was able to rapidly acquire and implement the ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator solution through their marketplace offering.

“Interest in ATO acceleration solutions continues to grow as more and more public sector organizations adopt commercial cloud services,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President. “stackArmor’s ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator, combined with Carahsoft’s unique market access solutions, provide a compelling acquisition-to-accreditation solution.”

About stackArmor

stackArmor provides cloud migration, security and compliance engineering services for regulated markets, including Public Sector, Government Agencies, Healthcare, Education, Space & Defense, Financial Services, and Non-profit organizations. stackArmor’s ThreatAlert® ATO Accelerator and ATO for AITM provides a unique “in-boundary” solutions that helps organizations rapidly achieve FedRAMP, FISMA/RMF, NIST AI RMF DOD CC SRG and CMMC 2.0 compliance amongst other government-driven cybersecurity frameworks. Learn more by visiting https://stackArmor.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

stackArmor Media Contact

Linda Mascolo

Email: lmascolo@stackArmor.com