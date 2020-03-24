Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / StackPath and Broadcom Collaborate to Boost Cloud Compute Services at the Edge

StackPath and Broadcom Collaborate to Boost Cloud Compute Services at the Edge

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Innovative edge cloud platform with state-of-the-art Stingray™ SmartNIC delivers unrivaled levels of server performance and security

DALLAS, March 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StackPath, the emerging leader in edge computing, today announced a joint collaboration with Broadcom Inc. (Broadcom) to provide advanced edge computing capabilities using Broadcom’s Stingray™ SmartNIC to address the growing demand for cloud-based content-delivery services at the edge for streaming video, application performance optimization, and security. 

The proliferation of connected endpoints is rapidly increasing the need for highly available, low-latency and flexible edge computing resources. StackPath provides the leading platform for secure edge compute infrastructure including virtual machines (VMs), containers, and serverless, as well as managed edge services such as content delivery network (CDN), web application firewall (WAF), managed DNS, service monitoring, and DDoS protection.

Unlike centralized, traditional datacenters which are typically outside metropolitan geographies, StackPath’s edge compute platform moves the functionality and processing power of the public cloud closer to where end users are. This gives developers and enterprises the building blocks, tools and proximity essential for cloud-centric workloads requiring ultra-low network latency and exceptional security. StackPath edge compute services can connect to end users up to 2.6x faster than competing cloud computing provided by public core cloud providers – crucial to meet the high bandwidth and low latency demands of next generation applications such as online video gaming, real-time video and cloud-based security.

“Compute located at the edge is essentially beach front property. It’s always going to be finite and in high-demand,” said Wen Temitim, StackPath’s Chief Technology Officer. “StackPath and Broadcom have developed an implementation that moves I/O network processing from the server to the Broadcom Stingray SmartNIC, providing us with optimum performance and latency within the real estate and power constraints of edge locations. The Stingray SmartNIC’s compact form factor, Truflow offload engine, advanced security co-processors and outstanding compute performance make it an ideal platform to deploy highly secure new services for our customers.”

“The network edge provides significant opportunities for innovation,” said Dan Harding, vice president of marketing for the Compute and Connectivity Division at Broadcom. “The challenge is how to deliver this innovation in a scalable, reliable and cost-effective manner within a physical environment that substantially constrains the available compute resources. StackPath solved this by deploying a novel server architecture that uses our Stingray SmartNIC. This enables them to deliver their core services, such as web application firewall, CDN and object storage, to their customers, and provides them with a substantial architectural advantage versus their competitors in providing cloud computing at the edge.”

About StackPath
StackPath is the world’s first platform providing compute and services at the cloud’s edge. StackPath offers core computing resources—including Virtual Machines, Containers, and Object Storage—as well as managed edge services—including Serverless Scripting, CDN, WAF, Managed DNS, and Service Monitoring—with 45 edge locations spanning the world, all connected by a secure private network backbone. StackPath is trusted by customers ranging from Fortune 50 enterprises to one-person startups that want to develop, distribute, protect, and accelerate their cloud workloads in ways not possible with central cloud services. To learn more visit stackpath.com and follow StackPath at www.fb.com/stackpathllc and www.twitter.com/stackpath

Media Contact
Susie McDonald
VP, Corporate Communications
StackPath
[email protected]
503-806-3841

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.