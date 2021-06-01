StackPath Appoints Keith Wilson as Chief Financial Officer

Industry Veteran Brings Financial, Investor Relations, Business Planning Expertise

DALLAS, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StackPath, a leading edge platform provider, has named Keith Wilson as chief financial officer (CFO). Wilson will oversee all finance and accounting responsibilities, including business planning and budgeting of strategic initiatives, as the company further expands its globally distributed edge computing platform.

“We are always innovating, always evolving at StackPath and Keith joining our leadership team will provide the expertise necessary to get us to the next level,” said Kip Turco, StackPath CEO. “In addition to being an accomplished CFO, Keith has been a banker, a strategic advisor, and a key business architect with extensive board experience. His financial knowledge, investor relations, operational management, and outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to StackPath.”

Wilson brings more than 30 years’ significant financial and executive experience and demonstrated expertise in the venture capital and private equity industry both as an investor and in operating management. This includes as managing partner and CEO of Cranberry Capital, EVP and CFO at Sweetwater Energy, CEO of Ubiquitous Energy, and EVP and CFO for Paetec Communications where he played a key role in building the business from $100 million in revenue to a $2.3 billion run rate revenue prior to its sale (Paetec was acquired by Windstream Enterprise). He has also provided strategic guidance to numerous technology companies such as Gradiant Corporation and JMA Wireless.

“It is an exciting time to be joining StackPath as the company continues to focus on innovation, growth, expansion and investments in new technology,” said Wilson. “I look forward to contributing to drive the company’s strategic vision forward – to further accelerate growth and enhance value as 5G brings a jump in wireless network capabilities that will enable unprecedented volumes of Internet traffic, spawn new computing applications, and drive the 4th industrial revolution.”

Wilson was awarded Chief Financial Officer of the Year in 2010 by the New Jersey Tech Council. In 2008, he was a finalist of the Best Finance Executive: American Business Awards (Stevie’s), received the Pinnacle Award from the Association of Financial Professionals for “Treasury as a Strategic Partner,” as well as chosen as a Rochester Business Journal Financial Executive of the Year Finalist. Wilson is a member of the Rochester Business Journal 40 under 40 class of 2005.

Wilson has a Master of Art in Asian studies with a focus on international business from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor of Science in political science from Dickinson College. He will report to the CEO.

