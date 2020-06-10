Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / STACR Debt Notes Receive Top NAIC Designations for Fourth Straight Year

STACR Debt Notes Receive Top NAIC Designations for Fourth Straight Year

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 16 mins ago

Thirteen Bonds Receive Higher 2019 Designations

MCLEAN, Va., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt notes have received top designations by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for the 2019 filing year.

Overall, Freddie Mac notes received 13 upgrades relative to 2018 year-end designations.

2019 Filing Year NAIC Designations Upgrades:

CUSIP Deal Name 2018 Designation 2019 Designation
3137G0QQ5 STACR 2017-DNA3 M2 NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0RC5 STACR 2017-DNA3 M2B NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0NE5 STACR 2017-HQA1 M2 NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0NB1 STACR 2017-HQA1 M2B NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0PU7 STACR 2017-HQA2 M2 NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0QG7 STACR 2017-HQA2 M2B NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0RL5 STACR 2017-HQA3 M2 NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0RY7 STACR 2017-HQA3 M2B NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0TH2 STACR 2018-DNA1 M2 NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0TV1 STACR 2018-DNA1 M2B NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0UD9 STACR 2018-HQA1 M2 NAIC 3 NAIC 2
3137G0UK3 STACR 2018-HQA1 M2A NAIC 2 NAIC 1
3137G0UR8 STACR 2018-HQA1 M2B NAIC 3 NAIC 2

Approximately 98 percent of Freddie Mac on the run STACR bonds with a NAIC Designation have a designation of 1, helping to make these securities more attractive to the insurance industry while improving the execution and liquidity of the company’s flagship CRT program. At this time, NAIC has not provided NAIC Price Breakpoints for Freddie Mac’s REMIC Trust and Trust CRT transactions at year-end 2019.

NAIC Designations are the specific alphanumeric symbols in use by the NAIC SVO to denote a category of credit quality. The NAIC’s Structured Securities Group (SSG) is responsible for the day-to-day credit quality assessment and valuation of securities owned by state regulated insurance companies. The SVO conducts credit analysis on these securities for the purpose of assigning an NAIC designation and/or unit price. The NAIC designation categories are described on the NAIC’s SSG webpage.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
[email protected]ddieMac.com
INVESTOR CONTACT: Christian Valencia
571-382-3727 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.