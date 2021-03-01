Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Stacy Kymes named BOK Financial Chief Operating Officer

Stacy Kymes named BOK Financial Chief Operating Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Move aligns company’s revenue-generating divisions under 24-year veteran

TULSA, Okla., March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOK Financial has named Stacy Kymes Chief Operating Officer with responsibility for all revenue-generating divisions. Kymes, who has been with the company for almost 25 years, previously served as executive vice president over all specialized banking areas, including energy, commercial real estate, healthcare, treasury services and TransFund.

In his new role, Kymes will assume leadership of the company’s Regional and Commercial banking division, led by Executive Vice President Norm Bagwell; the Consumer banking division, led by Executive Vice President Derek Martin; and the Wealth Management division, led by Executive Vice President Scott Grauer while maintaining his current responsibilities.

“Stacy has excelled at every level of his career at BOKF since joining us in 1996. Naming him Chief Operating Officer confirms that success and will closely align our revenue-generating business lines,” said Steven Bradshaw, BOK Financial president and CEO. “It’s a very important role for Stacy and an important step for our company as we take leadership development and succession seriously within our executive team. I’m looking forward to working closely with Stacy as he moves into this new leadership role for our company.”

Kymes has served in various roles within the company, including chief auditor, director of mergers and acquisitions and chief credit officer. Prior to joining the company, he was a senior auditor with KPMG US. He received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Harding University in Searcy, Ark. He currently serves on the board of trustees for the Philbrook Museum of Art.

BOK Financial Corporation is a more than $47 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. with more than $90 billion in assets under management and administration. The company’s stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation’s holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA operates TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and BOK Financial (in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri); as well as having limited purpose offices Nebraska, Milwaukee and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Media Contact:
Cody McAlester                        
[email protected]                         
918.295.0486

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.