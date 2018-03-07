Breaking News
Home / Top News / StaffConnect Announces March Webinar Lineup: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” and “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight”

StaffConnect Announces March Webinar Lineup: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” and “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight”

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 10 mins ago

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced its March lineup of live webinars.  This month includes: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” and “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight.”

Date & Time:   March 9, 2018, 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Webinar Title:   “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success”
Why Attend:   During this live webinar, Paddy O’ Hagan, StaffConnect’s Customer Success Manager, will share his top 5 internal comms tips and give an overview of AppSuccess, StaffConnect’s best practice implementation service, which has been designed to help its customers execute a successful launch and ongoing use of a new comms channel.
Presenters:   StaffConnect’s Liam Doyle, Product Specialist; and Paddy O’Hagan, Customer Success Manager.
Register Here:   https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6190376197449603075
     
Date & Time:   March 23, 2018, 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Webinar Title:   “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight”
Presenter:   Liam Doyle, Product Specialist, StaffConnect
Why Attend:   Join this live webinar to find out why the use of rogue apps in the workplace could have a negative impact on your business. StaffConnect will discuss an enterprise compliant alternative, with the same ease of use & functionality of What’s App, but without the risks.
Register Here:   https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3400408322921704451
     

About Liam Doyle, Product Specialist, StaffConnect
A politics and philosophy graduate, Liam has a passion for technology and helping customers transform how they reach, communicate and engage with their employees, creating connected organizations. 

About Paddy O’Hagan, Customer Success Manager, StaffConnect
Paddy O’Hagan is an Internal Communications leader who has been working as a Community Manager, Lead Trainer and Project Manager, specializing in launching Digital Communications Platforms across global enterprise businesses. His current role, Customer Success Manager at StaffConnect, leverages his expertise to help internal communication teams develop winning engagement strategies to accelerate the adoption of their digital platform and increase employee engagement across the entire workforce.

Tweet this: [email protected] Announces March Webinar Lineup: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6190376197449603075 and “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight” https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3400408322921704451

About StaffConnect    
StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees ‘a voice’ – with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect’s platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.

Media Resources (logos, screenshots, etc.): https://www.staffconnectapp.com/media-resources/

PR Contacts:
Sabrina Sanchez
The Ventana Group for StaffConnect
(925) 785-3014
[email protected]

Nicole Gorman
The Ventana Group for StaffConnect
(508) 397-0131
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.