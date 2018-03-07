StaffConnect Announces March Webinar Lineup: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” and “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight”

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StaffConnect, provider of the award winning enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced its March lineup of live webinars. This month includes: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” and “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight.”

Date & Time: March 9, 2018, 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Webinar Title: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” Why Attend: During this live webinar, Paddy O’ Hagan, StaffConnect’s Customer Success Manager, will share his top 5 internal comms tips and give an overview of AppSuccess, StaffConnect’s best practice implementation service, which has been designed to help its customers execute a successful launch and ongoing use of a new comms channel. Presenters: StaffConnect’s Liam Doyle, Product Specialist; and Paddy O’Hagan, Customer Success Manager. Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6190376197449603075 Date & Time: March 23, 2018, 2:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time) Webinar Title: “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight” Presenter: Liam Doyle, Product Specialist, StaffConnect Why Attend: Join this live webinar to find out why the use of rogue apps in the workplace could have a negative impact on your business. StaffConnect will discuss an enterprise compliant alternative, with the same ease of use & functionality of What’s App, but without the risks. Register Here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3400408322921704451

About Liam Doyle, Product Specialist, StaffConnect

A politics and philosophy graduate, Liam has a passion for technology and helping customers transform how they reach, communicate and engage with their employees, creating connected organizations.

About Paddy O’Hagan, Customer Success Manager, StaffConnect

Paddy O’Hagan is an Internal Communications leader who has been working as a Community Manager, Lead Trainer and Project Manager, specializing in launching Digital Communications Platforms across global enterprise businesses. His current role, Customer Success Manager at StaffConnect, leverages his expertise to help internal communication teams develop winning engagement strategies to accelerate the adoption of their digital platform and increase employee engagement across the entire workforce.

Tweet this: [email protected] Announces March Webinar Lineup: “AppSuccess – Top 5 Tips for Internal Comms Success” https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/6190376197449603075 and “Enterprise Chat – A Feature Spotlight” https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3400408322921704451

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the award winning mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees ‘a voice’ – with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect’s platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.

Media Resources (logos, screenshots, etc.): https://www.staffconnectapp.com/media-resources/

PR Contacts:

Sabrina Sanchez

The Ventana Group for StaffConnect

(925) 785-3014

[email protected]

Nicole Gorman

The Ventana Group for StaffConnect

(508) 397-0131

[email protected]