Stage 3 Meaningful Use Certification Achieved by PracticeSuite EHR

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cloud based medical office platform PracticeSuite announced today it has achieved Stage 3 Meaningful Use certification of its electronic health record (EHR) software for general medicine and a number of health specialties through InfoGard, an ONC-authorized certification body (ONC-ACB).

This certification places PracticeSuite among 23 elite healthcare software companies that offer Stage III Meaningful Use certification with Clinical Quality Measures and DirectTrust® project certification, which are key requirements to qualify for Medicare’s Merit Based Incentive Payments System (MIPS) under MACRA. The list of ONC Certified EHR products is down from 4000 Stage II products, to fewer than 300 Stage III certified products.

“PracticeSuite is emerging as a true cloud healthcare platform for outpatient care,” states its CEO Vinod Nair. “But moving forward, it is imperative that physicians select a one stop solution and eliminate multiple technology vendors in order to stay ahead of cost, compliance, and care requirements.”

“PracticeSuite’s Cloud Platform offers the ability to Care, Collect, Connect, Collaborate, build Credibility, prevent Cyberattacks, and remain Compliant,” states Mr. Nair. “PracticeSuite is looking out for the needs of its client beyond the horizon.”

About PracticeSuite, Inc.

PracticeSuite is a Silicon Valley cloud computing platform for outpatient care that provides end-to-end medical office solutions. It serves 155 billing specialties and 61 clinical specialties, and over 41,000 clinical professionals use its system to serve their patients. Platform features include clinical and practice management software, revenue cycle management services, and the required interoperability to comply with Medicare’s Merit Based Incentive Payments System (MIPS) under MACRA––Medicare’s Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015. PracticeSuite is also at the forefront of concierge healthcare, providing doctors the technology required to practice subscription based, direct care primary medicine.

