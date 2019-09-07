Charities, government agencies and even cruise ships loaded with supplies and volunteers rushed emergency aid to the storm-ravaged Bahamas on Saturday amid fears of a “staggering” death toll left in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Staggering’ death toll feared in Bahamas after Dorian’s destruction - September 7, 2019
- Hong Kong police fire tear gas after fending off airport protest - September 7, 2019
- Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on prisoner swap - September 7, 2019