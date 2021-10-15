Breaking News
Staging Concepts Announces Sponsorship of “Stars in the House”

Industry leader celebrates the performing arts by supporting online fundraising series

Staging Concepts Sponsors “Stars in the House” in Support of Broadway’s Return

“Stars in the House” is a daily, online series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing live to promote support for charitable services that support those most affected by COVID-19.

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Broadway is back! And Staging Concepts, a leading national provider of staging solutions and equipment, is celebrating by sponsoring “Stars in the House,” an online series launched during the pandemic to help support the Broadway and performing arts community. The company’s support will cover production costs for the show, allowing 100% of the monies raised through the series’ ongoing fundraising efforts to go directly to The Actors Fund.

Created and hosted by SiriusXM’s Broadway Channel personality Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, “Stars in the House” first aired in March 2020 after Broadway shut down due to the pandemic. The series features stars of stage and screen singing or performing live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Our mission as a company is to elevate the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences, and that is exactly what Seth and James are doing through their ‘Stars in the House’ program,” said Cindy Albrecht, director of sales and marketing for Staging Concepts, a Trex Company. “We are pleased to support their efforts as a way of giving back to the amazing and resilient performing arts community that we serve.”

Over the past 18 months, the show has raised more than $1,076,000 to benefit The Actors Fund, a national human services organization that provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals. Through special episodes and events, another $264,000 has been raised and donated to other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more. In recognition for their tireless efforts to keep the theater community connected, informed and uplifted during the pandemic, Rudetsky and Wesley received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York.

Staging Concepts’ sponsorship will officially kick-off on Oct. 19th with a special Game Night episode of “Stars in the House,” featuring the casts of the iconic TV series “Glee” and “Fame.” Original “Glee” cast members, including Vanessa Lengies (Sugar Motta), Kevin McHale (Artie Abrams), Becca Tobin (Kitty Wilde) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina Cohen-Chang), and original cast members of “Fame,” including Loretta Chandler (Dusty Tyler), Lee Curreri (Bruno Martelli), Carol Mayo Jenkins (English Teacher Elizabeth Sherwood) and Valerie Landsburg (Doris), will come together for a battle of the drama departments in an evening of nostalgic fun and games to raise money for The Actors Fund.

In keeping with the theme of the episode, representatives from Staging Concepts will chat with Seth, James and their celebrity guests between games about the impact of COVID-19 on high school performing arts and how they are working with facilities across the country to bring back the arts safely through spatial planning and modular solutions.

“We have a variety of portable, demountable, and permanent solutions for theaters that are specifically designed to create the ultimate performance setting for those on stage and in the audience,” noted Albrecht. “During this live segment, we look forward to highlighting our elite staging solutions and showing our support for the stars of the stage and screen.”

Visit starsinthehouse.com to learn about upcoming shows, watch previous episodes, or donate to The Actors Fund. For more information about Staging Concepts, visit stagingconcepts.com.

About Staging Concepts
Staging Concepts, a Trex Company, is a national leader in engineering and producing the most advanced modular, custom portable staging solutions for all types of venues, including performing arts spaces and production companies, sports facilities, worship venues, convention centers, hospitality settings and special events. Since 1990, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences. Based in Minneapolis, Minn., Staging Concepts is a division of Trex Commercial Products, Inc., a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc.

