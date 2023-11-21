New York, NY, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 19th, in a memorable afternoon at the Soho Theater in London, Momcozy unveiled the “Stand Up for Mums” comedy show as a tribute to the strength and resilience of moms worldwide.

Hosted by Hatty Ashdown, a mother of two and presenter of Funny Mummies podcast, the comedy show featured a talented lineup of comedians: Jacob Hawley, Esther Manito, Michael Akadiri, and Lily Phillips.

Parenting Party Burst with Laughter

As parents juggling hectic schedules, these comedians shared true-life funny experiences that resonated deeply with the attending parents. Touches of humor became a bridge to connect and celebrate motherhood’s unspoken challenges, triumphs, and joys. The jokes depicted the mixed feelings that new moms and dads go through each day, capturing all the beautiful chaos that comes with it.

“Stand Up for Mums” embraces the trusty brand’s core mission of empowering modern moms. Momcozy restates its promise to support moms worldwide with the power of humor and generous giveaways. Attending expectant mothers and nursing parents received free nursing bras. Parents with infants aged 0-2 years joined the event for free. Lucky draw winners got breast pumps and lactation massagers as prizes. Other participants won their special gifts too.

Support Moms with Big Discounts

Celebrating motherhood through the comedians’ witty punchlines, Momcozy stands ready to better serve moms by providing unbeatable Black Friday discounts. To express the brand’s gratitude for all the amazing mom customers, the maternity brand offers big discounts of up to 50% for its flagship products from November 20 to November 27 on Amazon .

Among them are the hands-free Supportive Mesh Pumping Bra HF018 and CozyFitClasp Wearable Breast Pump Bra HF006 , both designed to cater to the diverse needs of moms. With easy hands-free pumping access, the Mesh Pumping Bra is compatible with all standard pump flanges.

It offers unrestrained and hassle-free nursing and pumping experiences. The bamboo fabric ensures breathable and comfortable all-day wear. CozyFitClasp’s in-house upgraded 3 Clasps design and the semi-fixed cups in a W-shaped structure together provide a pleasant feeding experience without compromising on style.

More Surprises on the Way

The surprise does not stop here. New moms looking for ultimate comfort and convenience during breastfeeding can get discounts of 45%-50% for YN46 Jelly Strip 360° Support Maternity Bra, 45% for Mom’s Choice Award Winner: YN21 Seamless Nursing Bra, and 45% for FB011 Low-Impact Nursing Sports Bra designed for easy lactation in all occasions.

Celebrating the whims and quirks of motherhood, “Stand Up for Mums” show joined new parents together with heartwarming anecdotes to teary-eyed moments. As declared by the brand, every mother’s voice resonates, every experience counts, and every shared laugh brings moms closer.

About Momcozy

Since 2018, Momcozy has been bringing the best in comfort to mothers around the world with innovative wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other mom care essentials. Available in over 40 countries, Momcozy aims to make moms’ lives easier from pregnancy to early motherhood with continuous product innovation and a commitment to cozy, comfortable designs. Learn more at https://momcozy.com/

