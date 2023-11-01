Stand up pouches with advanced barrier properties and features like resealable zippers help in preserving food freshness and extending shelf life, meeting the consumer demand for longer lasting products.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global stand up pouch market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.8 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 5.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 8.1 billion.

Stand up pouches can be designed with child resistant closures, making them suitable for products in industries like pharmaceuticals and cannabis. Incorporating technology like QR codes, NFC tags, or RFID for interactive packaging and product traceability can enhance the appeal of stand up pouches.

There is a growing demand for single serve and on the go packaging solutions, as more consumers lead busy lives. Stand up pouches are well suited for this purpose.

Request Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9620

Global Stand Up Pouch Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global Stand Up Pouch market:

Amcor Plc

Sealed Air Corporation

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Mondi Group plc

Huhtamäki Oyj

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Sonaco Products

AR Packaging Group AB

Uflex Ltd.

Winpak Ltd.

Glenroy Inc.

Schur Flexibles Group

ProAmpac LLC

Goglio Group

Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG

Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS

Printpack, Inc.

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Stand up pouches are gaining popularity as premium and luxury packaging options, especially for high end food and beverage products.

There is an opportunity for stand up pouch manufacturers to develop alternative, compliant materials, as governments and regions implement stricter regulations on single use plastics.

Improved zipper technology for easy opening and resealing of pouches adds to the consumer convenience and usability of stand up pouches.

Enquiry Before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=9620

Market Trends for Stand Up Pouches

In terms of material type, the plastic segment is expected to stimulate the growth of stand up pouch market. Plastic can be engineered to provide excellent barrier properties against oxygen, moisture, and light, ensuring the preservation of product freshness and extending shelf life.

By Product Type, the aseptic segment is expected to boost the demand for stand up pouch. Aseptic packaging contributes to the reduction of food waste by extending the shelf life of perishable goods, making it an environmentally responsible choice.

On the basis of design type, the flat bottom segment is expected to dominate the sales of stand up pouches. The flat bottom design optimizes the use of shelf space, making it ideal for retailers looking to maximize the display of products.

Global Market for Stand Up Pouches: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the stand up pouch market in North America, which include,

The rise of eCommerce has driven the demand for flexible and lightweight packaging solutions like stand up pouches, which are well suited for shipping products and reducing transportation costs.

Advancements in materials and printing technologies have improved the barrier properties and overall quality of stand up pouches, making them suitable for a broader range of products, including liquids.

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development Amcor In 2023, Amcor announced the launch of its new LiquiFlex Stand Up Pouch, which offers high barrier properties, puncture resistance, and ease of filling, making it an ideal choice for a variety of liquid products. Constantia Flexibles In 2023, Constantia Flexibles announced the launch of its new EcoStandCap Stand Up Pouch, which is made from recycled materials and features a sustainable closure.

Global Stand Up Pouch Market Segmentation

Material Type

Plastic

Polyester (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

LDPE/LLDPE

HDPE

Polyamide (PA)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

EVOH

Metal (Foil)

Paper

Product Type

Aseptic

Retort

Standard

Hot Filled

Capacity

<2 Oz

2 – 6 Oz

6 – 10 Oz

10 – 14 Oz

>14 Oz

Design Type

Round Bottom/Doyen

K-seal

Plow Bottom/Corner Bottom

Flat Bottom

Closure Type

Top Notch

Spout

Zipper

End Use

Food

Sauces, Dips, and Condiments

Baby Food

Pet Food

Ready-to-eat Food

Frozen and Chilled Food/Dried Fruit

Agriculture

Compounds

Nutrients

Plant Additives

Soil Additives

Homecare

Toiletries

Detergents

Liquid Dishwasher

Liquid Soap & Handwash

Lawn & Garden Products

Cleaners

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Skin Care

Hair Care

Dental Care

Bath Salts

Color Cosmetics

Chemicals

Additives

Flavors and Fragrances

Coatings

Other Chemicals

Beverages

Alcoholic

Non-alcoholic

Tobacco Packaging

Healthcare

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Medical Devices & Implants

Automotive

Motor Oils & Greases

Coolants

Automotive Components

Other Automotive Liquids and Lubes

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9620<ype=S

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com