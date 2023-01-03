Former Danaher Executive Further Strengthens Senior Management Team

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Standard BioTools Inc. (Nasdaq:LAB), driven by a bold purpose – Unleashing tools to accelerate breakthroughs in human health – today announced the appointment of Betsy Jensen as Chief Human Resources Officer. Jensen will lead Standard BioTools™ human resources function and will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Egholm, PhD.

An essential element of Standard BioTools strategy and transformation is a commitment to strengthening the senior management team with seasoned operators to support the company’s high growth expectations and drive to profitability.

Jensen was most recently Chief Human Resources Officer at Gibraltar a position she held since March 2021. Previously, she spent nearly eight years leading human resources and internal communications at several Danaher subsidiaries including Hach, Cepheid, Molecular Devices and SCIEX. Throughout her career, Betsy has partnered with businesses to accelerate growth, embrace continuous improvement, provide leadership and develop strategy and analytics to drive change and advance innovation. Betsy holds a BS in Business Management with a concentration in Human Resources from San Jose State University.

“Standard BioTools’ people and culture are the critical components of our success toward building out the platform we are developing and driving our long-term strategic advantage,” said Egholm. “Hiring, developing and retaining talent are key to our success, and with Betsy’s experience scaling and building high-performance teams, I am confident we will grow our team with the industry’s best talent.”

“In today’s competitive environment, leadership, culture and core values are what set apart great organizations from the rest,” said Jensen. “It’s clear Standard BioTools’ team of talented and seasoned operators is building an exceptional company that will be the next great provider of solutions to researchers around the world. I am excited to be joining Standard BioTools as it continues to execute on this mission.”

