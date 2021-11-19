Standard Lithium Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Standard Lithium

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Standard Lithium Ltd. (“Standard Lithium” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLI).

On November 18, 2021, Blue Orca Capital (“Blue Orca”) published a short report alleging that Standard Lithium’s claims of achieving 90% recovery rates of battery grade lithium at its Arkansas demonstration site are not supported by data submitted by Standard Lithium to the Arkansas Oil & Gas Commission, which “appears to show that the Demonstration Plant, which has been operating for 18 months, is barely achieving a fraction of this projected recovery rate.” The report also alleges that the Company’s German joint venture partner says proof of concept has not been achieved and that “extraction is not fully there where we would like it to be.”

On November 18, 2021 following publication of the Blue Orca report, Standard Lithium’s stock price fell $1.86 per share, or 18.84% percent, to close at $8.01 per share.

Standard Lithium subsequently issued a press release stating, among other things, that the Blue Orca report “contains numerous important inaccuracies and misunderstandings which Standard Lithium believes are misleading and clearly intended to benefit Blue Orca Capital.”

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Standard Lithium securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

