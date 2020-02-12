Standard poodle crowned top dog in finale of Westminster Kennel Club show

A standard poodle named Siba was crowned “Best in Show” at the annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday, taking home the grand prize in the most prestigious competition for pure-bred canines in the United States.
