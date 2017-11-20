StandardVision Welcomes Alexa Meade as the Newest Artist added to its Expanding Art Collection

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 16 mins ago

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StandardVision, LLC (“StandardVision” or “the Company”), a leading creator of experiential and architecturally integrated media displays, announced today that it has signed an agreement to represent the work of renowned artist Alexa Meade as part of its art collection.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18773a74-6433-4939-8888-2e52265778ed

Ms. Meade is best known for her portraits painted directly onto the human body and inanimate objects in a way that collapses depth and creates an illusion that real ­life people and places are inside the world of a two-dimensional painting. StandardVision looks forward to continuing to assist Ms. Meade in bringing her painting process to life in a digital video format.

StandardVision’s extensive art collection of select curated digital art and ultra-high-definition footage spans all aesthetics of digital art and offers a wide variety of subjects and genres. This art collection is scalable to any and all atypical architectural applications without compromising the quality and character of the pieces. Through this partnership with StandardVision, Alexa Meade’s work will be available to license.

“Alexa Meade is one of world’s most innovative young artists and I am pleased to announce this partnership,” said Adrian Velicescu, StandardVision’s CEO & Chief Creative Officer. “Her work is exceptionally unique in that she literally paints human beings—turning them into living works of art—much in the same way StandardVision brings skyscrapers to life by treating light as a building material. We look forward to working with Alexa and helping expose her groundbreaking art to new audiences.”

Ms. Meade’s work is critically-acclaimed around the globe and she has exhibited at the Grand Palais des Champs-Élysées in Paris, Saatchi Gallery in London, Galerie Ivo Kamm in Zürich, Palacio De Hierro in Mexico City, Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, The Lincoln Center in New York City, The United Nations building, and the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. In addition, she has also been commissioned by a number of multi-national corporations and brands including Porsche, Sony, Instagram, and MINI Cooper. Ms. Meade was honored with the “Disruptive Innovation Award” by The Tribeca Film Festival and accepted an invitation to the White House under former President Barack Obama.

“The expansive scale that StandardVision brings to art installations provides a perfect platform to complement Alexa’s immersive style,” Helen Higbee, StandardVision’s Creative Sales Director commented. “We are honored to represent artists like Alexa to further enhance the burgeoning library of programming we can offer our customers.”

Commenting on the agreement to represent her artwork, Ms. Meade said, “I’m excited to collaborate with StandardVision to make these larger than life paintings come alive.”

StandardVision’s art collection is carefully selected and specifically created for architectural use. These ongoing partnerships allow landlords, real estate developers or architects access to relevant, curated, digital art content, bringing a vitalizing element to their built environments with continuous innovative artwork from the most creative digital artists.

For more about Alexa Meade and her work, please visit StandardVision’s art blog or contact Helen Higbee at [email protected]

About StandardVision
StandardVision is the leading creator of experiential and architecturally-integrated LED digital media solutions. StandardVision’s competencies in the areas of technology, creative and advertising solutions have helped bring built environments to life across the globe, establishing new forms of monumental public art while generating significant new revenue streams for real estate developers and owners. From blueprinting platform-specific displays to curating original content that integrates brand strategy with art and culture, StandardVision’s integrated media and lighting solutions set the bar for public spaces, defining new landmarks around the world.

Visit www.standardvision.com.

Media Contacts:

Kevin Bartanian, StandardVision
EVP Sales & Business Development
[email protected]
323-222-3630  

Lasse Glassen, Addo
Managing Director
[email protected]
424-238-6249 

