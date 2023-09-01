ERLANGER, Ky., Sept. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StandUp Wireless has announced a partnership with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), an organization dedicated to empowering veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity.

Based in Newport, Kentucky, StandUp Wireless provides the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) and Lifeline wireless services across the United States. Lifeline and ACP are government benefit programs that provide discounts on monthly telephone and internet service for eligible subscribers. Veterans on government assistance programs, such as Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or the Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefit, can receive a free smartphone, monthly service and discounted tablets.

“Today, we’re pleased to stand up for America’s heroes by supporting DAV,” said Nathan Stierwalt, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for StandUp Wireless. “DAV is a well-respected organization with a long history of connecting veterans, transitioning service members and their families with valuable resources. We are proud to support this deserving mission and hope to bridge the digital divide for veterans.”

“Many of our nation’s veterans benefit from StandUp Wireless’ program to provide a free smartphone and plan,” said DAV National Adjutant and CEO Barry Jesinoski. “It’s an honor to partner with them to continue servicing the veteran community.”

More about the StandUp Wireless program can be found here at standupwireless.com.

About DAV

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About StandUp Wireless

For nearly 20 years, StandUp Wireless has connected hundreds of thousands of customers to what matters most, serving as a lifeline to family, employment opportunities, friends, healthcare providers and more. Licensed by the Federal Communications Commission’s Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program in 44 states and Puerto Rico, StandUp Wireless operates on the nation’s largest and fastest 5G network to bring free wireless cellphone and internet services to low-income Americans. Learn more at standupwireless.com.

