Stanford Sonoma Offers Discount on Furniture and Equipment Solutions as COVID-19 Cases Ramp Up

Dallas, TX, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — For a limited time, custom equipment manufacturer and fabrication company Stanford Sonoma is offering 10% off to businesses, organizations and municipalities on their first order.

As coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S., Stanford Sonoma is assisting restaurants, retailers, medical centers, government facilities, organizations and individuals by discounting first time orders on novel furniture and fixture needs from now until July 15.

The Dallas-based manufacturing and fabrication company provides custom designed and built solutions such as medical-grade stainless steel countertops, hands-free door pulls and contactless pick-up shelves.

“As a small business, we understand these are trying times and our goal is to help organizations navigate the challenges that come with their industry by personalizing each project to our client and taking their vision across the finish line,” said Trinity Hall Senior Vice President of Business Development for Stanford Sonoma LLC.

For custom products, Stanford Sonoma’s team of design engineers and skilled craftsmen walk all clients through their detailed, seven-step process and foodservice projects are independently certified by the National Sanitation Foundation and the Underwriters Laboratories Organization.

The manufacturing company specializing in restaurant back-of-house furniture and fixtures also offers a variety of services for other industries such as commercial design, metal fabrication, millwork, reclaimed woodwork, product installation and more.

Learn more about Stanford Sonoma’s custom solutions by visiting stanfordsonoma.com or call (469) 930-0340.

About Stanford Sonoma, LLC.

Stanford Sonoma is based in Dallas, Texas and is a private, family-owned custom manufacturer for stainless steel and millwork fabrications. Since 2017, Stanford Sonoma has expanded their custom solution offerings to service a variety of sectors including restaurants, healthcare, education and retail. They currently service 375 clients and have produced over 1,600 hand-crafted solutions for businesses across the U.S. In addition, Stanford Sonoma custom manufactures 100% all-natural premium hardwood barbecue pellets free of oils, binders, chemicals and preservatives. In 2018, the office of the Secretary of Defense formally recognized Stanford Sonoma as a certified Patriotic Employer for supporting their employee’s participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. For more information, visit https://stanfordsonoma.com/ or call 469-930-0340.

 

