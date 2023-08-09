The SBB Research Group Foundation celebrates the success of Alana Mermin-Bunnell after receiving STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The SBB Research Group Foundation is proud to highlight the continued success of Alana Mermin-Bunnell after receiving the STEM Scholarship in 2022. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Mermin-Bunnell received the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship during her junior year at Stanford University while pursuing a degree in Bioengineering.

Since receiving the scholarship, Mermin-Bunnell has interned at the National Institute of Health, conducted research in the Skylar-Scott lab at Stanford, and mentored elementary students through the Discovering Science Together Club. She also received the National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellow award and was recognized as a Tau Beta Pi Graduate Fellow. In the fall, Mermin-Bunnell will begin pursuing her PhD in Medical Engineering at the Harvard-MIT Health Sciences and Technology program.

“Alana has such a bright future ahead of her in medical engineering. It’s an honor to be part of her path to success,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

The SBB Research Group Foundation is honored to have played a role in Mermin-Bunnell’s success. We look forward to continuing to support outstanding students in STEM and helping them achieve their full potential.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit http://www.sbbscholarship.org .

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

CONTACT: Contact: Erin Noonan Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation Email: scholarship@sbbrg.org Phone: 1-847-656-1111 Website: https://www.sbbscholarship.com/