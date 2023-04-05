Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has been accused of misleading investors about the sustainability of consumer demand for its products during the pandemic. The company allegedly misrepresented to investors that pandemic-fueled demand for tools and outdoor products would continue through 2022, despite rising inflation and interest rates and multiple rounds of product price increases. In April 2022, the company issued partial corrective disclosures revealing that its Tools and Outdoor net sales had dropped, resulting in a decrease in earnings per share guidance for 2022. In July 2022, the company released its Q2 results, stating that significantly slower demand in late May and June had caused sales volumes to shrink by double digits and cutting its 2022 earnings per share guidance by nearly half. This news caused a 16% day-over-day drop in Stanley’s common stock.

