Stanley Siegfried Named Vice President of Operations of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation (Nasdaq: ARTNA), has named Stanley Siegfried Vice President of Wastewater Operations. Siegfried has over 30 years of professional experience in utility plant construction. He has provided Artesian with his high-level expertise in the design and construction of wastewater facilities while overseeing their efficient operation.

Siegfried initiated his professional career in construction after earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware. Siegfried went on to own a construction company, which Artesian contracted to construct some of its wastewater facilities. In 2018, he became the Manager of Wastewater Maintenance for Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc., and in 2020 he was promoted to Director of Wastewater Operations.

Siegfried has been a key driver of enhancements and streamlined innovation for Artesian’s newer facilities, including the 90 million gallon storage lagoon at the Sussex Regional Recharge Facility (SRRF) and the spray irrigation fields. As a licensed system installer, Siegfried is responsible for overseeing preventative maintenance, system upgrades, advancements, and replacements of the company’s wastewater infrastructure.

In his new role, Siegfried will manage future expansions and improvements of Artesian’s wastewater systems and the rehabilitation of existing systems. He will continue to oversee the operations of the wastewater systems, the spray irrigation systems, and the constructional integrity of the wastewater facilities crucial to the reliable service Artesian provides. “Stan’s proactive approach to managing wastewater operations, along with his years of experience, both in construction and operations, positions the company well to continue to provide environmentally sound wastewater solutions now and for future growth,” said David Spacht, President of Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. Siegfried will continue to direct wastewater operations to ensure the business unit adheres to safety and compliance regulations. He will also devise strategies and policies to ensure Artesian meets its operational goals. “Stan’s role is one of partnership, leadership, and guidance. His vast experience, critical thinking, and sound judgment have been essential to our continued growth and reliability,” said Dian Taylor, Chair and CEO.

About Artesian Resources
Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. is a wholly-owned regulated subsidiary that owns wastewater collection and treatment infrastructure and provides wastewater services to over 3,000 customers in Delaware as a regulated public wastewater service company. Artesian began providing wastewater service to customers in 1998, designing and operating two wastewater treatment facilities for the Town of Middletown. Artesian currently treats, processes, and disposes of over 1.3 billion gallons of wastewater annually from homes and businesses throughout the state at six different facilities.

Contact:
Dave Spacht
Artesian Wastewater Management Communications
(302) 453-6900
DSpacht@artesianwater.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb68427f-c94a-4db5-b637-4a466f45990a

