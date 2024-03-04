ATHENS, Greece, March 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (the “Company” or “Star Bulk”) (Nasdaq: SBLK) a global shipping company focusing on the transportation of dry bulk cargoes announced that, effective immediately, COMPUTERSHARE TRUST COMPANY, N.A. (“COMPUTERSHARE”) is appointed as the Company’s Sole Transfer Agent and Registrar of its shares trading under ticker symbol SBLK on NASDAQ.