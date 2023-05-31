NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the occasion of the recently announced financial and operational results of Q1 2023, Mr. Hamish Norton, President of Star Bulk Carriers Corp (NASDAQ: SBLK), participated in Capital Link’s Trending News Podcast Series, hosted by Mr. Nicolas Bornozis, President of Capital Link. In this Podcast Series, company management discusses and comments on recent news and announcements.

During the interview, Mr. Norton discussed Star Bulk Carriers’ business, chartering, and capital allocation strategies, as well as the current market conditions and outlook of the dry bulk sector.

Interview Highlights:

Q1 2023 dry bulk market dynamics

Fleet development – rationale for the charter-in of seven eco vessels and for operating a fleet diversified across vessel sizes in the dry bulk sector

Benefits from scrubber investments – the impact of higher fuel prices on freight rates

Investing in fleet upgrades – boosting fuel efficiency – reducing environmental footprint

Fuel options of today and green fuels of the future – the impact of fleet preparedness

Fleet chartering strategy

Focus on continued debt reduction and increase of liquidity

Capital allocation – fleet development, share buybacks and dividend policy

Star Bulk’s dividend distribution policy

Dry bulk sector fundamentals – focus on supply-side catalysts.

The full interview can be accessed on the Capital Link TV page linked below:

https://capitallinkshipping.com/capital-link-tv/

About Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Star Bulk is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, minerals and grain, and minor bulks, which include bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands on December 13, 2006 and maintains executive offices in Athens, New York, Limassol, Singapore and Germany. Its common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “SBLK”. As of May 16, 2023, Star Bulk operates a fleet of 125 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 13.6 million dwt, consisting of 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 40 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax and 17 Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 52,425 dwt and 209,529 dwt.

Additional information about the Company is available at the Company’s website www.starbulk.com.

