Q4 2022 revenues and gross profit increased 8.8% and 34.8%, respectively, compared to Q4 2021

Q4 2022 net income increased to $1.9 million from $4.4 million loss in Q4 2021

Q4 2022 adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.1 million from $1.0 million in Q4 2021

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRR; STRRP) (“Star Equity” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company, reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and year (FY) ended December 31, 2022. All 2022 and 2021 amounts in this release are unaudited.

Following the sale of a portion of our Healthcare business in early 2021, all financial results for the 2022 and 2021 reporting periods, unless stated otherwise, relate to continuing operations, which include the Healthcare, Construction, and Investments divisions.

Q4 2022 Financial Highlights vs. Q4 2021 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 8.8% to $32.1 million from $29.5 million.

Gross profit increased by 34.8% to $9.3 million from $6.9 million.

Net income from continuing operations was $1.9 million (or $0.12 income per basic and diluted share) as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $4.4 million (or $0.84 loss per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net income from continuing operations was $2.2 million (or $0.14 income per basic and diluted share), as compared to $0.3 million (or $0.06 income per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $3.1 million versus $1.0 million.

FY 2022 Financial Highlights vs. FY 2021 (unaudited)

Revenues increased by 5.2% to $112.2 million from $106.6 million.

Gross profit increased by 69.8% to $25.9 million from $15.2 million.

Net loss from continuing operations was $5.3 million (or $0.36 loss per basic and diluted share) compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $8.9 million (or $1.76 loss per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $2.8 million (or $0.19 income per basic and diluted share), as compared to non-GAAP adjusted net loss of $6.6 million (or $1.30 loss per basic and diluted share).

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was a gain of $6.0 million compared to a loss of $3.4 million.

As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents increased to $4.7 million from $4.5 million; net debt, defined as total debt less total cash and cash equivalents, decreased to $7.0 million from $8.3 million.

Rick Coleman, Chief Executive Officer, noted, “The strength of our fourth quarter 2022 financial results comes from significantly better operating performance, with improvements we made throughout the year now beginning to show through in our financial results. At our Construction division, both KBS and EBGL delivered strong top and bottom-line growth, resulting in fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $2.9 million, more than double that of the prior year quarter. Operational efficiency improvements on large projects combined with better pricing and cost discipline drove the division’s improved results. Our Healthcare division performed well in the fourth quarter despite the continued impact of labor market tightness on our scanning service volumes. Although Healthcare division revenue decreased by 6.7% versus the prior year quarter, gross margin improved by seven percentage points to 27.0% due to our increased focus on cost management and higher margin products and services. As a result of the substantial changes we made beginning with our May 2022 reorganization, Healthcare division fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA improved 79% year-over-year to $2.2 million, and we enter 2023 with a significantly improved Healthcare business and overall operating portfolio. In addition, we continue to identify and investigate future acquisition opportunities, which could either be bolt-ons for our existing divisions or an entry into a new business sector.”

Revenues

The Company’s Q4 2022 revenues increased 8.8% to $32.1 million from $29.5 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year due primarily to better performance at our Construction division.

Revenues in $ thousands (Unaudited) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change Healthcare $ 14,535 $ 15,572 (6.7) % $ 55,002 $ 58,556 (6.1) % Construction 17,605 13,968 26.0 % 57,149 48,003 19.1 % Investments 158 158 — % 633 633 — % Intersegment elimination (158 ) (158 ) — % (633 ) (633 ) — % Total Revenues $ 32,140 $ 29,540 8.8 % $ 112,151 $ 106,559 5.2 %

Healthcare Q4 2022 and FY 2022 revenues decreased 6.7% and 6.1%, respectively, versus the prior year periods. This decrease in revenue resulted from fewer camera sales in 2022 and lower total scanning volume due to the national shortage of Nuclear Medicine Technologists.

Construction Q4 2022 and FY 2022 revenues increased 26.0% and 19.1%, respectively, versus the prior year periods. The increase in revenues reflects a higher number of projects completed and increased end-product pricing.

Gross Profit

The Company’s consolidated Q4 2022 gross profit increased 34.8% to $9.3 million from $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year due to margin improvements in both the Healthcare and Construction divisions.

Gross profit (loss) in thousands (Unaudited) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 % change FY 2022 FY 2021 % change Healthcare $ 3,930 $ 3,196 23.0 % $ 13,509 $ 12,459 8.4 % Healthcare gross margin 27.0 % 20.5 % 31.7 % 24.6 % 21.3 % 15.5 % Construction 5,457 3,767 44.9 % 12,660 3,008 320.9 % Construction gross margin 31.0 % 27.0 % 14.8 % 22.2 % 6.3 % 252.4 % Investments 90 107 (15.9) % 343 406 (15.5) % Intersegment elimination (159 ) (158 ) 0.6 % (633 ) (633 ) — % Total gross profit $ 9,318 $ 6,912 34.8 % $ 25,879 $ 15,240 69.8 % Total gross margin 29.0 % 23.4 % 23.9 % 23.1 % 14.3 % 61.5 %

Healthcare Q4 2022 and FY 2022 gross profit increased 23.0% and 8.4%, respectively, versus the prior year periods, due to heightened cost controls and an improved mix of product and service revenues throughout the year.

Construction Q4 2022 gross profit increased 44.9% versus Q4 2021 due to the impact of end-product price increases and better mitigation of the effects of commodity price movements. Additionally, $0.5 million of Q4 2022 Construction gross profit was attributable to unrealized gains on EBGL’s open derivative contracts, which were put in place to hedge future contracted projects. FY 2022 Construction gross profit increased 320.9% from the prior year period due to revenue increases at KBS and EBGL for large commercial projects. We have significantly increased end-product prices to offset higher input costs and have seen an improvement in our gross margin overall in 2022. Our backlog and sales pipeline remain strong.

Operating Expenses

Q4 2022 sales, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were essentially unchanged versus Q4 2021. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased in Q4 2022 to 21.0% versus 22.9% in Q4 2021. FY 2022 SG&A expenses increased $4.7 million or 20.7%, respectively, versus the prior year. The largest components of the full year increase versus the prior year were $3.0 million in one-time legal costs and $0.8 million in retention and severance costs, both related to our Healthcare segment. SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased in FY 2022 to 24.3% versus 21.2% in FY 2021.

Net Income/Loss

Q4 2022 net income was $1.9 million, or $0.12 income per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.84 loss per basic and diluted share, in the same period of the prior year. Q4 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income was $2.2 million, or $0.14 income per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted non-GAAP net loss of $0.3 million, or $0.06 loss per basic and diluted share, in the same period of the prior year.

FY 2022 net loss was $5.3 million, or $0.36 loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $8.9 million, or $1.76 loss per basic and diluted share in FY 2021. FY 2022 non-GAAP adjusted net income was $2.8 million, or $0.19 income per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted non-GAAP net loss of $6.6 million, or $1.30 loss per basic and diluted share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

Q4 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $3.1 million from $1.0 million in the same quarter of the prior year due to improvements in the Company’s operations leading to increased gross profit at both our Healthcare and Construction divisions. FY 2022 non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to positive $6.0 million, compared to negative $3.4 million in FY 2021, primarily due to improved performance on large commercial projects at KBS and significant Construction division pricing increases.

Operating Cash Flow

Q4 2022 cash flow from consolidated operations was an outflow of $3.6 million, compared to an inflow of $1.7 million for the same period in the prior year. FY 2022 cash flow from operations was an outflow of $3.9 million, compared to an outflow of $6.5 million for FY 2021, primarily as a result of improved results at our operating businesses.

Preferred Stock

In each quarter of 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared and paid a cash dividend of $0.25 per share to holders of the Company’s 10% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, representing $1.00 per share on an annual basis.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures by Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

This release presents the non-GAAP financial measures “adjusted net income (loss),” “adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations.” The most directly comparable measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are “net income (loss),” “net income (loss) per basic and diluted share,” and “cash flows from operating activities.” The Company has included below unaudited adjusted financial information, which presents the Company’s results of operations after excluding acquired intangible asset amortization, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and lumber derivatives, litigation costs, non-recurring gain on disposals, restructuring costs, one time severance and retention costs, financing costs, COVID-19 protection equipment, write-off of software costs, goodwill impairment, gain or loss from loan forgiveness, and income tax adjustments. Further excluded in the measure of adjusted EBITDA are stock-based compensation, interest, depreciation, and amortization.

A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company’s report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2023.

About Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Healthcare, Construction, and Investments.

Healthcare

Our Healthcare division designs, manufactures, and distributes diagnostic medical imaging products and provides mobile imaging services. Our Healthcare division operates in two businesses: (i) diagnostic services and (ii) diagnostic imaging. The diagnostic services business offers imaging services to healthcare providers as an outsourced alternative to purchasing and operating their own equipment. The diagnostic imaging business develops, sells, and maintains solid-state gamma cameras.

Construction

Our Construction division manufactures modular housing units for commercial and residential real estate projects and operates in two businesses: (i) modular building manufacturing and (ii) structural wall panel and wood foundation manufacturing, including building supply distribution operations for professional builders.

Investments

Our Investments division manages and finances the Company’s real estate assets and investments.

(Financial tables follow)

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues: Healthcare $ 14,535 $ 15,572 $ 55,002 $ 58,556 Construction 17,605 13,968 57,149 48,003 Investments — — — — Total revenues 32,140 29,540 112,151 106,559 Cost of revenues: Healthcare 10,605 12,376 41,493 46,097 Construction 12,148 10,201 44,489 44,995 Investments 69 51 290 227 Total cost of revenues 22,822 22,628 86,272 91,319 Gross profit 9,318 6,912 25,879 15,240 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,749 6,756 27,264 22,595 Amortization of intangible assets 430 430 1,720 1,728 Gain on sale of MDOS — — — (847 ) Goodwill impairment — 3,359 — 3,359 Total operating expenses 7,179 10,545 28,984 26,835 Income (loss) from continuing operations 2,139 (3,633 ) (3,105 ) (11,595 ) Other income (expense): Other (expense) income (1 ) (4,758 ) (998 ) (550 ) Interest expense, net (311 ) (173 ) (975 ) (905 ) Gain on forgiveness of PPP loans — 4,179 — 4,179 Total other (expense) income, net (312 ) (752 ) (1,973 ) 2,724 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 1,827 (4,385 ) (5,078 ) (8,871 ) Income tax provision 82 (26 ) (174 ) (60 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes 1,909 (4,411 ) (5,252 ) (8,931 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (7 ) — 5,948 Net income (loss) 1,909 (4,418 ) (5,252 ) (2,983 ) Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock (479 ) (469 ) (1,916 ) (1,906 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,430 $ (4,887 ) $ (7,168 ) $ (4,889 ) Net income (loss) per common share – basic and diluted* Net income (loss) per share, continuing operations $ 0.12 $ (0.84 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.76 ) Net income (loss) per share, discontinued operations — — — 1.17 Net income (loss) per share* 0.12 (0.84 ) (0.36 ) (0.59 ) Deemed dividend on Series A cumulative perpetual preferred stock per share (0.03 ) (0.09 ) (0.13 ) (0.37 ) Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common stockholders – basic* $ 0.09 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.49 ) $ (0.96 ) Net income (loss) per share, attributable to common stockholders – diluted $ 0.09 $ (0.93 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.96 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 15,483 5,281 14,751 5,085 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – diluted 15,570 5,281 14,829 5,085 Dividends declared per share of Series A perpetual preferred stock $ 0.25 $ 1.81 $ 1.00 $ 2.31

*Earnings per share may not add due to rounding

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share amounts and par value)

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,665 $ 4,538 Restricted cash 142 278 Equity securities 3,490 47 Lumber derivative contracts — 666 Accounts receivable, net 17,756 15,811 Inventories, net 10,627 8,525 Other current assets 2,587 1,998 Total current assets 39,267 31,863 Property and equipment, net 8,348 8,918 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,482 4,494 Intangible assets, net 13,352 15,072 Goodwill 6,046 6,046 Other assets 1,807 1,659 Total assets $ 73,302 $ 68,052 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable 3,430 4,277 Accrued liabilities 3,137 2,445 Accrued compensation 3,701 3,051 Accrued warranty 291 569 Lumber derivative contracts 104 — Billings in excess of costs and estimated profit — 312 Deferred revenue 3,376 2,457 Short-term debt 11,682 12,869 Operating lease liabilities 1,427 1,253 Finance Lease Liabilities 397 588 Total current liabilities 27,545 27,821 Deferred tax liabilities 176 72 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,141 3,299 Finance lease obligation, net of current portion 386 706 Other liabilities 299 412 Total liabilities 31,547 32,310 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) Preferred stock,$0.0001 par value:10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference ($10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2021. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of December 31, 2021.) — 18,988 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock,$0.0001par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series A Preferred Stock, 8,000,000 shares authorized, liquidation preference (10.00 per share), 1,915,637 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022. (Liquidation preference: $18,988,390 as of December 31, 2022.) 18,988 — Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value: 25,000 shares authorized; Series C Preferred stock, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 50,000,000 and 30,000,000 shares authorized; 15,177,919 and 5,805,916 shares issued and outstanding (net of treasury shares) at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 1 — Treasury stock, at cost; 258,849 shares at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (5,728 ) (5,728 ) Additional paid-in capital 161,715 150,451 Accumulated deficit (133,221 ) (127,969 ) Total stockholders’ equity $ 41,755 16,754 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 73,302 $ 68,052

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,909 $ (4,411 ) $ (5,252 ) $ (8,931 ) Acquired intangible amortization 430 430 1,720 1,728 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) 59 52 893 35 Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(1) (530 ) (1,062 ) 768 (664 ) Litigation costs(2) 61 231 3,016 444 Restructuring costs(3) 163 — 163 — Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions(5) — — — (847 ) Allowance / Write off of tenant receivable(6) — — — 323 Write off of software implementation costs — 1,302 — 1,372 Goodwill impairment(4) — 3,359 — 3,359 Severance and retention costs(10) 68 — 774 — Financing costs(7) 157 337 526 568 COVID-19 Protection Equipment(8) — 28 — 110 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness(9) — — — (4,179 ) Income tax expense (82 ) 26 174 60 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,235 $ 292 $ 2,782 $ (6,622 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share from continuing operations $ 0.12 $ (0.84 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.76 ) Acquired intangible amortization 0.03 0.08 0.12 0.34 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) — 0.01 0.06 0.01 Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(1) (0.03 ) (0.20 ) 0.05 (0.13 ) Litigation costs(2) — 0.04 0.20 0.09 Restructuring costs(3) 0.01 — 0.01 — Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions(5 — — — (0.17 ) Allowance / Write off of tenant receivable — — — 0.06 Write off of software implementation costs — 0.25 — 0.27 Goodwill impairment(4) — 0.64 — 0.66 Severance and retention costs(10) — — 0.05 — Financing costs(7) 0.01 0.06 0.04 0.11 COVID-19 Protection Equipment(8) — 0.01 — 0.02 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness(9) — — — (0.82 ) Income tax expense (0.01 ) — 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) per basic and diluted share from continuing operations (11) $ 0.14 $ 0.06 $ 0.19 $ (1.30 )

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value and change in fair value of investments in equity securities.

(2) Reflects one-time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects the costs incurred for our vein and chronic care product line that was discontinued during the year.

(4) Reflects impairment of goodwill related to the Construction division.

(5) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(6) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(7) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(8) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 Protection Equipment.

(9) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.

(10) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO and other employees.

(11) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,419 $ 2,722 $ (176 ) $ (2,056 ) $ 1,909 Depreciation and amortization 295 503 69 9 876 Interest (income) expense 147 147 51 (34 ) 311 Income tax expense 6 (88 ) — — (82 ) EBITDA from continuing operations 1,867 3,284 (56 ) (2,081 ) 3,014 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) — — 59 — 59 Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(1) — (530 ) — — (530 ) Litigation costs(2) 61 — — — 61 Restructuring costs(5) 163 — — — 163 Stock-based compensation 1 4 — 111 116 Severance and retention costs(6) 66 — — 2 68 Financing cost(8) 35 96 26 — 157 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(11) $ 2,193 $ 2,854 $ 29 $ (1,968 ) $ 3,108

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ (684 ) $ (1,925 ) $ (159 ) $ (1,643 ) $ (4,411 ) Depreciation and amortization 317 481 50 — 848 Interest expense (income) 69 53 51 — 173 Income tax (benefit) expense 26 — — — 26 EBITDA from continuing operations (272 ) (1,391 ) (58 ) (1,643 ) (3,364 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) — — 52 — 52 Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(1) — (1,062 ) — — (1,062 ) Litigation costs(2) 122 — — 109 231 Stock-based compensation 23 3 — 110 136 Goodwill impairment(3) — 3,359 — — 3,359 Write off of software implementation costs 1,302 — — — 1,302 Financing cost(8) 22 307 8 — 337 COVID-19 Protection Equipment(9) 28 — — — 28 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(11) $ 1,225 $ 1,216 $ 2 $ (1,424 ) $ 1,019

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 105 $ 2,875 $ (970 ) $ (7,262 ) $ (5,252 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,262 1,974 290 9 3,535 Interest expense 411 416 182 (34 ) 975 Income tax expense 262 (88 ) — — 174 EBITDA from continuing operations 2,040 5,177 (498 ) (7,287 ) (568 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) — — 893 — 893 Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(1) — 768 — — 768 Litigation costs(2) 3,016 — — — 3,016 Restructuring costs(5) 163 — — — 163 Stock-based compensation 6 21 — 411 438 Severance and retention costs(6) 769 — — 5 774 Financing cost(8) 80 355 91 — 526 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(11) $ 6,074 $ 6,321 $ 486 $ (6,871 ) $ 6,010

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Healthcare Construction Investments Star Equity

Corporate Total Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,629 $ (7,488 ) $ (443 ) $ (5,629 ) $ (8,931 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,315 1,931 226 3,472 Interest expense 258 509 138 — 905 Income tax expense 60 — — — 60 EBITDA from continuing operations 6,262 (5,048 ) (79 ) (5,629 ) (4,494 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities(1) — — 52 (17 ) 35 Unrealized (gain) loss on lumber derivatives(1) — (664 ) — — (664 ) Litigation costs(2) 122 — — 322 444 Stock-based compensation 143 6 — 376 525 Gain on disposal of MD Office Solutions(4) (847 ) — — — (847 ) Goodwill impairment(3) — 3,359 — — 3,359 Allowance / Write off of tenant receivable(7) — 323 — — 323 Write off of software implementation costs 1,302 70 — — 1,372 Financing cost(8) 111 449 8 — 568 COVID-19 Protection Equipment(9) 110 — — — 110 SBA PPP Loan forgiveness(10) (2,959 ) (1,220 ) — — (4,179 ) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations(11) $ 4,244 $ (2,725 ) $ (19 ) $ (4,948 ) $ (3,448 )

(1) Reflects adjustments for any unrealized gains or losses in lumber derivatives value and change in fair value of investments in equity securities.

(2) Reflects one-time litigation costs.

(3) Reflects impairment of goodwill related to the Construction division.

(4) Reflects the gain from the sale of MDOS.

(5) Reflects the costs incurred for our vein and chronic care product line that was discontinued during the year.

(6) Reflects the severance expense for our former Healthcare division CEO and other employees.

(7) Reflects one-time write off in uncollectible tenant receivable.

(8) Reflects financing costs from our credit facilities.

(9) Reflects purchases related to COVID -19 personal protection equipment.

(10) Reflects the forgiveness of the Paycheck Protection Program.

(11) Per share amounts are computed independently for each discrete item presented. Therefore, the sum of the quarterly per share amounts will not necessarily equal to the total for the year, and the sum of individual items may not equal the total.



Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Debt Information

(Unaudited)

A summary of the Company’s credit facilities and related party notes are as follows (dollars in thousands):

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Amount Weighted-

Average Interest

Rate Amount Weighted-

Average Interest

Rate Revolving Credit Facility – eCapital KBS $ — — % $ 3,131 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility – eCapital EBGL 2,592 10.25 % 1,652 6.00 % Revolving Credit Facility – Webster 8,299 6.89 % 7,016 2.60 % Total Short-term Revolving Credit Facilities $ 10,891 7.69 % $ 11,799 3.98 % eCapital – Star Loan Principal, net $ 791 10.50 % $ 1,070 6.25 % Short Term Loan $ 791 10.50 % $ 1,070 6.25 % Total Short-term debt $ 11,682 7.88 % $ 12,869 4.17 %

Star Equity Holdings, Inc.

Supplemental Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021(1) 2022 2021(1) Revenue by segment: Healthcare $ 14,535 $ 15,572 $ 55,002 $ 58,556 Construction 17,605 13,968 57,149 48,003 Investments 158 158 633 633 Intersegment elimination (158 ) (158 ) (633 ) (633 ) Consolidated revenue $ 32,140 $ 29,540 $ 112,151 $ 106,559 Gross profit (loss) by segment: Healthcare $ 3,930 $ 3,196 $ 13,509 $ 12,459 Construction 5,457 3,767 12,660 3,008 Investments 90 107 343 406 Intersegment elimination (159 ) (158 ) (633 ) (633 ) Consolidated gross profit $ 9,318 $ 6,912 $ 25,879 $ 15,240 Income (loss) from continuing operations by segment: Healthcare $ 1,393 $ (592 ) $ 440 $ 2,035 Construction 2,880 1,742 3,560 (5,073 ) Investments (44 ) 101 192 378 Corporate, eliminations and other (2,090 ) (1,525 ) (7,297 ) (5,576 ) Segment loss from operations $ 2,139 $ (274 ) $ (3,105 ) $ (8,236 ) Goodwill impairment(2) — (3,359 ) — (3,359 ) Consolidated loss from operations $ 2,139 $ (3,633 ) $ (3,105 ) $ (11,595 ) Depreciation and amortization by segment: Healthcare $ 295 $ 317 $ 1,262 $ 1,315 Construction 503 481 1,974 1,931 Investments 69 50 290 226 Star equity corporate 9 0 9 0 Total depreciation and amortization $ 876 $ 848 $ 3,535 $ 3,472

(1) Segment information has been recast for all periods presented to reflect Healthcare as one segment. Intersegment eliminations previously allocated to Investments have been reclassified to a separate line.

(2) Reflects impairment of goodwill related to the Construction division.