Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022

For the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter, Star reported a 10.0 percent decrease in total revenue to $266.9 million compared with $296.6 million in the prior-year period, largely due to a decrease in selling prices and, to a lesser extent, a decline in total petroleum product demand. The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during the fiscal 2023 fourth quarter decreased by 0.6 million gallons, or 3.1 percent, to 18.8 million gallons, and the volume of motor fuel sold declined by 5.8 percent to 34.3 million gallons.

Star’s net loss decreased by $30.3 million in the quarter, to $19.7 million, primarily due to a favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments of $46.8 million, somewhat offset by a decrease in the Company’s income tax benefit of $14.8 million, and an increase in depreciation and amortization expense of $1.2 million.

The Company reported a fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss (a non-GAAP measure defined below) of $31.4 million, an increase of $0.7 million, reflecting the lower sales volume and an increase in operating costs of 4.6 percent, largely offset by an increase in home heating oil and propane per-gallon margins.

“As we turn the corner on fiscal 2023, I would say the year was, in many respects, similar to the one before – as we experienced elevated oil prices and continued market volatility and, thus, high revenue but, largely due to warmer weather, lower overall product demand,” said Jeff Woosnam, Star Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Notably, temperatures for the year were the third warmest in 123 years within the New York City metropolitan area. That said, we maintained our cost discipline, achieved slightly improved net customer attrition versus the prior fiscal year and completed several acquisitions that complement our existing businesses in key geographic areas. We remain focused on effectively managing working capital, controlling operating expenses, and providing the best customer service possible as we head into fiscal 2024.”

Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2023 Compared to Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2022

For fiscal 2023, Star reported nearly flat revenue year-over-year of $2.0 billion, as a decrease in total volume sold was almost totally offset by an increase in selling prices in response to higher wholesale product costs.

The volume of home heating oil and propane sold during fiscal 2023 decreased by 36.9 million gallons, or 12.5 percent, to 259.2 million gallons, with the additional volume provided from acquisitions more than offset by the impact of warmer temperatures, net customer attrition and other factors. Temperatures in Star’s geographic areas of operation for the twelve-month period were 7.7 percent warmer than during the prior fiscal year and 16.3 percent warmer than normal, as reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Star’s net income declined by $3.4 million, to $31.9 million, primarily due to a $13.5 million decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and a $5.0 million increase in interest expense, partially offset by a $15.3 million favorable change in the fair value of derivative instruments.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $13.5 million, to $96.9 million, as a decline in home heating oil and propane volume more than offset an increase in per gallon margins and an $11.4 million higher benefit recorded under the Company’s weather hedge.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Financial Measures)

EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings from continuing operations before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (increase) decrease in the fair value of derivatives, other income (loss), net, multiemployer pension plan withdrawal charge, gain or loss on debt redemption, goodwill impairment, and other non-cash and non-operating charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that are used as supplemental financial measures by management and external users of the Company’s financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and research analysts, to assess Star’s position with regard to the following:

compliance with certain financial covenants included in our debt agreements;

financial performance without regard to financing methods, capital structure, income taxes or historical cost basis;

operating performance and return on invested capital compared to those of other companies in the retail distribution of refined petroleum products, without regard to financing methods and capital structure;

ability to generate cash sufficient to pay interest on our indebtedness and to make distributions to our partners; and

the viability of acquisitions and capital expenditure projects and the overall rates of return of alternative investment opportunities.

The method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may not be consistent with that of other companies, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA both have limitations as analytical tools and so should not be viewed in isolation but in conjunction with measurements that are computed in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are as follows:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect cash used for capital expenditures;

although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated or amortized often will have to be replaced and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements for such replacements;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital;

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash necessary to make payments of interest or principal on indebtedness; and

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash required to pay taxes.

About Star Group, L.P.

Star Group, L.P. is a full service provider specializing in the sale of home heating products and services to residential and commercial customers to heat their homes and buildings. The Company also sells and services heating and air conditioning equipment to its home heating oil and propane customers and, to a lesser extent, provides these offerings to customers outside of its home heating oil and propane customer base. Star also sells diesel, gasoline and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. We believe Star is the nation’s largest retail distributor of home heating oil based upon sales volume. Including its propane locations, Star serves customers in the more northern and eastern states within the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic U.S. regions. Additional information is available by obtaining the Company’s SEC filings at www.sec.gov and by visiting Star’s website at www.stargrouplp.com, where unit holders may request a hard copy of Star’s complete audited financial statements free of charge.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes “forward-looking statements” which represent the Company’s expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact of geopolitical events on wholesale product cost volatility, the price and supply of the products that we sell, our ability to purchase sufficient quantities of product to meet our customer’s needs, rapid increases in levels of inflation, the consumption patterns of our customers, our ability to obtain satisfactory gross profit margins, the effect of weather conditions on our financial performance, our ability to obtain new customers and retain existing customers, our ability to make strategic acquisitions, the impact of litigation, natural gas conversions and electrification of heating systems, pandemic and future global health pandemics, recessionary economic conditions, future union relations and the outcome of current and future union negotiations, the impact of current and future governmental regulations, including climate change, environmental, health, and safety regulations, the ability to attract and retain employees, customer credit worthiness, counterparty credit worthiness, marketing plans, cyber-attacks, global supply chain issues, labor shortages and new technology, including alternative methods for heating and cooling residences. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this Report including, without limitation, the statements under “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere herein, are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the foregoing, the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “expect,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those projected as a result of certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Business Strategy” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the “Form 10-K”) for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations (“Cautionary Statements”) are disclosed in this news release and in the Company’s Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the Cautionary Statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this news release.

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,191 $ 14,620 Receivables, net of allowance of $8,375 and $7,755, respectively 114,079 138,252 Inventories 56,463 83,557 Fair asset value of derivative instruments 10,660 16,823 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 28,308 32,016 Assets held for sale – 2,995 Total current assets 254,701 288,263 Property and equipment, net 105,404 107,744 Operating lease right-of-use assets 90,643 93,435 Goodwill 262,103 254,110 Intangibles, net 76,306 84,510 Restricted cash 250 250 Captive insurance collateral 70,717 66,662 Deferred charges and other assets, net 15,354 17,501 Total assets $ 875,478 $ 912,475 LIABILITIES AND PARTNERS’ CAPITAL Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 35,609 $ 49,061 Revolving credit facility borrowings 240 20,276 Fair liability value of derivative instruments 118 183 Current maturities of long-term debt 20,500 12,375 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 18,085 17,211 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 115,606 125,561 Unearned service contract revenue 63,215 62,858 Customer credit balances 111,508 93,555 Total current liabilities 364,881 381,080 Long-term debt 127,327 151,709 Long-term operating lease liabilities 77,600 81,385 Deferred tax liabilities, net 25,771 25,620 Other long-term liabilities 16,175 14,766 Partners’ capital Common unitholders 281,862 277,177 General partner (4,615 ) (3,656 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (13,523 ) (15,606 ) Total partners’ capital 263,724 257,915 Total liabilities and partners’ capital $ 875,478 $ 912,475

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months

Ended September 30, Twelve Months

Ended September 30, (in thousands, except per unit data) 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) Sales: Product $ 188,035 $ 216,318 $ 1,650,741 $ 1,698,281 Installations and services 78,902 80,326 302,121 308,277 Total sales 266,937 296,644 1,952,862 2,006,558 Cost and expenses: Cost of product 149,727 181,441 1,204,184 1,239,605 Cost of installations and services 66,477 67,979 277,927 282,723 (Increase) decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (17,645 ) 29,167 1,977 17,286 Delivery and branch expenses 76,661 73,128 353,614 353,517 Depreciation and amortization expenses 9,203 8,002 32,350 32,598 General and administrative expenses 6,161 6,053 25,780 24,882 Finance charge income (658 ) (1,206 ) (5,515 ) (4,506 ) Operating income (loss) (22,989 ) (67,920 ) 62,545 60,453 Interest expense, net (2,930 ) (3,050 ) (15,532 ) (10,472 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs (252 ) (257 ) (1,084 ) (955 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (26,171 ) (71,227 ) 45,929 49,026 Income tax expense (benefit) (6,442 ) (21,234 ) 13,984 13,738 Net income (loss) $ (19,729 ) $ (49,993 ) $ 31,945 $ 35,288 General Partners’ interest in net income (loss) (180 ) (445 ) 288 281 Limited Partners’ interest in net income (loss) $ (19,549 ) $ (49,548 ) $ 31,657 $ 35,007 Per unit data (Basic and Diluted): Net income (loss) available to limited partners $ (0.55 ) $ (1.36 ) $ 0.89 $ 0.94 Dilutive impact of theoretical distribution of earnings – – 0.08 0.09 Basic and diluted income (loss) per Limited Partner Unit: $ (0.55 ) $ (1.36 ) $ 0.81 $ 0.85 Weighted average number of Limited Partner units outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 35,603 36,332 35,694 37,384

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Three Months

Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net loss $ (19,729 ) $ (49,993 ) Plus: Income tax benefit (6,442 ) (21,234 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 252 257 Interest expense, net 2,930 3,050 Depreciation and amortization 9,203 8,002 EBITDA (13,786 ) (59,918 ) (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments (17,645 ) 29,167 Adjusted EBITDA (31,431 ) (30,751 ) Add / (subtract) Income tax benefit 6,442 21,234 Interest expense, net (2,930 ) (3,050 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 1,251 147 Decrease in accounts receivables 24,106 49,141 Increase in inventories (2,757 ) (1,133 ) Increase in customer credit balances 33,070 44,301 Change in deferred taxes 9,783 (11,018 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (16,591 ) (3,531 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 20,943 $ 65,340 Net cash used in investing activities $ (22,617 ) $ (7,856 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (10,281 ) $ (51,828 ) Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 18,800 19,400 Other petroleum products 34,300 36,400 Total all products 53,100 55,800

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION

STAR GROUP, L.P. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited) Twelve Months

Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2023 2022 Net income $ 31,945 $ 35,288 Plus: Income tax expense 13,984 13,738 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,084 955 Interest expense, net 15,532 10,472 Depreciation and amortization 32,350 32,598 EBITDA 94,895 93,051 (Increase) / decrease in the fair value of derivative instruments 1,977 17,286 Adjusted EBITDA 96,872 110,337 Add / (subtract) Income tax expense (13,984 ) (13,738 ) Interest expense, net (15,532 ) (10,472 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 9,761 5,411 Decrease (increase) in accounts receivables 15,566 (43,463 ) Decrease (increase) in inventories 26,994 (21,105 ) Increase in customer credit balances 17,585 5,804 Change in deferred taxes (501 ) (3,181 ) Change in other operating assets and liabilities (13,103 ) 4,314 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 123,658 $ 33,907 Net cash used in investing activities $ (28,197 ) $ (32,626 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (64,890 ) $ 8,572 Home heating oil and propane gallons sold 259,200 296,100 Other petroleum products 139,000 150,100 Total all products 398,200 446,200

