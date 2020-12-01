Star2Star Awarded a 2020 Excellence Award by INTERNET TELEPHONY Magazine

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Star2Star, a global leader in cloud-native communications, collaboration, and integration solutions for the enterprise, announced today that TMC has named their cloud-native platform as a recipient of the 2020 INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine. This is the fifth consecutive year Star2Star has been recognized with this award.

Star2Star’s innovative cloud-native business technology solutions include a comprehensive suite of cloud and on-premise solutions, Team Hub for collaboration, browser-based Video Meetings, Service Insight for customer engagement, and advanced Contact Center software. Star2Star also differentiates themselves in the market as a leader in customization and integration options with their Integration Studio, which offers a wide selection of microapp integrations to third-party software applications, and a Desktop-as-a-Service solution powered by Citrix Virtual Workspaces.

“It’s an honor to be recognized for excellence,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “We are proud to offer consistent excellence to our customers, and strive every day to provide solutions for their mission-critical needs.”

“Congratulations to Star2Star for being honored with an INTERNET TELEPHONY Excellence Award for innovation in IP communications. Their cloud-native communications and collaboration platform has demonstrated outstanding quality and has delivered exceptional, measurable, tangible results for its users,” stated Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC.

About Star2Star

In an increasingly complex world, businesses need to simplify the way they communicate, collaborate, and seamlessly integrate third-party applications into their operations and processes. Star2Star meets that need with its patented cloud-native collaboration platform designed for the modern enterprise that extends the company’s record of success in maintaining a 99.4% customer retention rate.

Star2Star has delivered consistently innovative solutions to enterprise communication and collaboration challenges since 2006. Throughout its history, it has demonstrated a commitment to the continuous upgrading of cutting-edge technology to anticipate and address rapidly evolving enterprise needs. The company entered the market as the only UCaaS provider with an on-premises cloud platform that combined cloud flexibility with an ultra-reliable proprietary network. Today, its suite of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, scalability, and capacity to unify people and processes within an intuitive, cloud-native environment.

Star2Star has been named to such prestigious lists as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 500|5000, Omdia Top 10 UCaaS Service Provider, and Forbes Most Promising Companies. Recognition of its pioneering innovation in the enterprise cloud market extends to major industry analyst indicators such as inclusion in the Frost Radar North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS Industry reports and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide.