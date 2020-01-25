Starbucks shuts shops, suspends delivery in China’s Hubei amid virus outbreak

Starbucks has closed all shops and suspended delivery services in China’s Hubei province for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, where a coronavirus outbreak originated from its capital Wuhan has caused 41 deaths in China.
