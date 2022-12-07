Starship gains the flexibility to choose which networks its delivery robots connect to with next-gen eSIM technology.

SEATTLE, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teal and Starship Technologies today announce their partnership to provide unmatched connectivity and reliability to automated delivery robots around the world.

“Teal’s programmable eSIM is the best-performing solution on the market. It solved multiple pain points for us and reduces costs significantly,” said Peter Cowles, IT Specialist at Starship Technologies.

Starship is the world’s leading robot delivery service on college campuses and cities. The company is revolutionizing deliveries with autonomous robots that are designed to deliver food, groceries, and packages locally in minutes. Keeping its delivery robots reliably and securely connected is critical to maintaining the continuity of operations as the company plans to expand into new markets.

With robots in operation around the world, Starship has complexities associated with determining which mobile networks will perform best at a given site. Prior to utilizing Teal, Starship had no way to program its robots onto multiple networks with a single subscriber identification module (SIM) solution. Instead, they utilized several SIM vendors across different geographies and faced challenges associated with managing agreements with multiple SIM SKUs, platforms, and pricing schemes. Prior to using embedded SIM or eSIM technology from Teal, Starship experienced high latency and low throughput on business-grade SIM cards that accessed retail networks. With this new partnership, Starship gains access to any global network with a single eSIM coupled with a management platform that ensures its robots are always connected.

“Something that’s been very vital to our company is connectivity, maintenance, and making sure our robots are constantly serviceable for our customers. Proper SIM connection allows our robots to stay online longer, be more reliable, have proper ETAs (estimated time of arrival) for customers, and be an all-around better experience for the communities we serve,” said Scott McKirdy, Operations Site Lead at Starship.

Teal is helping to accelerate Starship’s global expansion by eliminating the complexities of working with multiple MNOs. Teal’s eSIM platform offers better availability and improved performance giving Starship programmable access to native core networks. With Teal, Starship can switch dynamically between carrier networks when needed saving both time and money.

Starship also benefits from improved redundancy as Teal provides both primary and back-up credentials with IoT packet core latency below 100ms roundtrip, allowing Starship’s Robots to perform flawlessly.

Starship Technologies has replaced its entire fleet of Robots (which uses various SIM solutions) with Teal’s programmable eSIM credentialing platform. This newly forged partnership is opening some exciting possibilities for the future and Starship plans to double the number of Teal eSIM-powered robots in the next year, expanding their usage into the European Union (EU). This partnership not only allows them to futureproof their operations against technology sunsets, but also allows for technology growth. With Teal, Starship is both technology and carrier-agnostic, marking the start of a powerful partnership that will help in the race to revolutionize the way we order and deliver goods. Learn more about how Teal is helping Starship to transform the way goods are delivered worldwide.

