Start of Fizikų namai residential development project 2nd stage (Vilnius)

UAB Merko būstas, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started Fizikų namai apartment development project’s 2nd stage, located at Fizikų str. 18, Vilnius, next to successfully developed 1st stage of this project. The building will be completed in the 1st quarter of 2019.

The 4 to 5 storey apartment building will have 70 apartments, one studio and parking spaces both underground and outside.

The energy class A residential units will have recuperation air ventilation system with possibility to install air conditioning. The area of apartments varies from 32 to 75 square metres, with possibilities to merge separate apartments. Residents of 1st and 5th floors can enjoy terraces; other apartments have spacious balconies.

The building is located in fast growing Bajorai district, popular among young families, with well-developed infrastructure and neighbourhood.

The price per square metre of the apartments ranges from EUR 1,300 to EUR 1,800.

To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, we manage all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: UAB Merko būstas, General director Mr. Saulius Putrimas, phone: +370 682 34742.

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
[email protected] 

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia’s leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 757 people and the company’s 2017 revenue was EUR 317.6 million.

