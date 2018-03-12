Start of the construction of Tähepargi residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of Tähepargi residential development project, located at Öö 3 and Pargi 19 in Tartu. The development project comprises seven residential buildings. Four buildings will be completed in spring 2019 and the rest in 2020.

Tähepargi energy class B residential buildings ( merko.ee/tahepargi/en ) have 2–3 storeys and 6–7 apartments in each building. Car park will be built on an underground level. Green areas and a children’s play area will be created in the courtyards of the quarter.

The size of the apartments ranges between 39–109 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,570 to 3,180 euros.

The architecture of Tähepargi residential project is authored by Anu Tammemägi.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti ( www.merko.ee ) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Juhan Varik, Head of South Estonia Division of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

Priit Roosimägi

Head of Group Finance Unit

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

[email protected]