Breaking News
Home / Top News / Start of the construction of Tähepargi residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

Start of the construction of Tähepargi residential project (Tartu, Estonia)

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 2 hours ago

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the construction of Tähepargi residential development project, located at Öö 3 and Pargi 19 in Tartu. The development project comprises seven residential buildings. Four buildings will be completed in spring 2019 and the rest in 2020.

Tähepargi energy class B residential buildings (merko.ee/tahepargi/en) have 2–3 storeys and 6–7 apartments in each building. Car park will be built on an underground level. Green areas and a children’s play area will be created in the courtyards of the quarter.

The size of the apartments ranges between 39–109 square metres and the price per square metre ranges from 2,570 to 3,180 euros.

The architecture of Tähepargi residential project is authored by Anu Tammemägi.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (www.merko.ee) is Estonian leading construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering, road, electrical and residential construction. To ensure the best quality and convenience for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and service during the warranty period.

Additional information: Mr. Juhan Varik, Head of South Estonia Division of Merko Ehitus Eesti, phone +372 680 5105.

 

Priit Roosimägi
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
[email protected]

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group consists of Estonia’s leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenør AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 755 people and the company’s 2017 revenue was EUR 317.6 million.

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2018, All Rights Reserved.