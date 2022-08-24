Start the semester off right: College students get Verizon Home Internet starting at $20

Fast, reliable Fios internet – with no data caps, annual contracts, extra fees or equipment charges – now available to students at a price you can’t beat

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verizon today announced that college students can get Fios, our award-winning, blazing fast fiber optic network, starting at just $20 per month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans. As colleges and universities continue offering students virtual options for classes – and some students admittedly waiting until the wee hours of the morning on term papers – reliable and affordable home internet shouldn’t be a concern.

“College is the first time many students live on their own and the first time they have to make decisions about choosing an internet service, which is why we’re offering them super fast, super reliable service on the 100% fiber-optic network at an incredible price,” said Nina Bibby, senior vice president, consumer segment marketing at Verizon. “With the costs of attending college at an all-time high, it’s important for students to know that they have a new choice for internet and most important: that they don’t need to sacrifice quality to save.”

Starting today, college students enrolled at an accredited degree-granting public or private university or college in the Fios footprint have access to Verizon’s award-winning fast and reliable home internet starting at just $20 a month with Auto Pay and select 5G mobile plans – all on the network American relies on – with no data caps, no annual contracts, no extra fees, no equipment charges, and the price is the price, guaranteed for two years. So, as they get settled into the academic year, they can ditch cable and save with Verizon Home Internet.

This is yet another example of Verizon’s focus to accelerate national broadband adoption through our 5G, fiber and LTE home internet offerings.

Actively enrolled college students who are new Fios internet customers are eligible for the Students Offer with up to $10 off a month. Existing Verizon mobile customers adding Fios internet can also save on their internet bill.

Customers must verify their enrollment at an accredited degree-granting public or private university or college and the offer allows for one year of the applicable discount; after that, the student must reverify their student status to keep the internet discount. Visit verizon.com/students for more information.

Not a student? Get Verizon Home Internet starting at $25 a month

Even if you’re not a teacher or college student, Verizon Home Internet – Fios Home Internet, 5G Home Internet and LTE Home Internet – starts at the low price of $25 per month with AutoPay and a premium 5G mobile plan – all without extra fees, equipment charges, annual contracts or data caps.

Internet services and 5G Ultra Wideband are available in select areas and 5G Nationwide is available in over 2,700 cities. To learn more about Verizon Home Internet services, visit verizon.com/home and plug in your address to see what service is available in your area.

More deals for teachers and students

With back to school shopping in full swing, Verizon is offering affordable deals on accessories and 5G devices, all on the network America relies on. Teachers and students can stack on the savings with additional discounts.

And at Verizon, teachers and college students can both save up to $25/month on all our 5G Unlimited plans; and, new and existing Fios can also save up to $15 per month on Fios Home Internet. Learn more about the Fios Home Internet teachers discount.

Supporting education, access and digital inclusion

Providing equal learning opportunities and resources has been a long-term commitment for Verizon as part of the company’s responsible business plan, Citizen Verizon. By expanding digital access and resources, Verizon is ensuring people have the skills needed for the jobs of the future. Through Citizen Verizon, and the key pillar of Digital Inclusion, the company is focused on supporting digital equity and inclusion, and is on track to meet its responsible business goal of providing 10 million youths with digital skills training by 2030.

