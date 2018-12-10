StartMonday Signs Exclusive Reseller Agreement with YOURCAREERGROUP

Three-Year Opportunity Encompasses Prime German-Language Market

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, Dec. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smart recruitment technology firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (OTC: STMDF) (FRANKFURT: JOB) (the “Company” or “StartMonday”) is extremely pleased to announce an exclusive reseller agreement with dominant sector leaders YOURCAREERGROUP for the highly-valued German, Austrian, Swiss, French and Polish hospitality job markets.

YOURCAREERGROUP was founded in 1999 and operates the job sites HOTELCAREER, GASTROJOBS and TOURISTIKCAREER, which are among the best-known in the German-language markets. In 2014, YOURCAREERGROUP was acquired by StepStone, a subsidiary of Axel Springer. As a leading specialized job board with more than 22000 listed jobs in the hospitality sector, YOURCAREERGROUP’s experienced sales and marketing team will sell StartMonday’s applicant tracking system (ATS) alongside its own job advertising from the second quarter of 2019.

YOURCAREERGROUP selected StartMonday to support their customers with an easy-to-use ATS. The company was looking for an external solution, which easily fits into their business. The overall goal was to find a solution which ensures their clients can manage candidate applications efficiently. StartMonday was the perfect solution. The StartMonday user interface is a great step forward for effective application tracking for YOURCAREERGROUP’s clients.

Ray Gibson, StartMonday’s CEO stated, “This announcement represents an extraordinarily important milestone in our quest to achieve our revenue potential. To be selected as the preferred ATS system under a multi-year contract by such a major player sends a very positive signal about StartMonday across the hospitality industry. We are delighted to have the opportunity to work with the team at YOURCAREERGROUP and look forward to making a positive impact to their bottom line.”

Pierre-Emmanuel Derriks, General Manager, YOURCAREERGROUP notes, ”We are happy to start this successful cooperation with Ray and his team. With StartMonday, we found an experienced and qualified partner, specialized in the hospitality industry, guaranteeing an effective processing of our candidate applications. We look forward to positioning their platform on the front lines and anticipate great results in the coming years ahead.”

StartMonday is making job candidate selection faster and easier for every employer and are proud to be associated with YOURCAREERGROUP.

