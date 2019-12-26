Starton Therapeutics: Announcing Name Change for ChemioCare Inc

Breaking News
NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ChemioCare USA Inc. (“ChemioCare” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics, today announced it has changed the name of the Company to Starton Therapeutics, Inc. The name change reflects an evolution from a cancer supportive care company to a company with the potential to address a wide range of therapeutic areas, including hematology and cancer therapeutics beyond chemotherapy.

Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO comments on the exciting new identity, “In talking with physicians, payers, and the scientific community we have identified numerous breakthrough applications for our patch technology to improve patient outcomes and address significant unmet medical needs. With the many opportunities we continue to uncover for transdermal delivery, we knew we had outgrown our “Chemio” moniker. This rebranding transpires subsequent to the achievement of two substantial development milestones for the Company. The completion of our olanzapine patch human bioavailability study and lenalidomide myeloma model study in late 2019 signal a new direction for Starton.”

The Company expects to launch its new corporate website early January 2020.

About Starton Therapeutics

Clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics. Starton uses proven transdermal technology with proprietary drivers to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority. Focus in hematology and oncology. To learn more, visit www.Startontx.com  

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “predict,” “anticipate” and “estimate,” the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. Neither the Company, nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may vary materially for from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Contact Investor Relations:
+1 800 449 5405

