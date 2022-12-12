STAR-LLD, a continuous delivery system of lenalidomide in development by Starton Therapeutics, was recently evaluated in a preclinical efficacy study in a lenalidomide-resistant animal model.

The study showed reductions in growth of lenalidomide-resistant tumors with continuous i.p. delivery of lenalidomide compared to both once daily LLD and sham during the active treatment.

STAR-LLD delayed tumor growth by approximately 40% compared to sham and once daily. Results were statistically significant.

STAR-LLD at two strengths extended time to treatment failure (TTF) by 42 and 43 days when compared to sham and once daily. Results were statistically significant.

PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starton Therapeutics Inc., (the “Company”) a clinical stage biotechnology company announced today results from a 28-day efficacy study of STAR-LLD continuous subcutaneous (SC) infusion versus intraperitoneal (IP) lenalidomide in immunomodulatory drug (IMiD)-resistant RPMI CB.17 SCID mice. In this preclinical study: continuous delivery of lenalidomide resulted in significant improvements (p<0.05) in the mean time to treatment failure (TTF) in the 216 mcg/day (42 days) and 288 mcg/day (43 days) groups compared to both vehicle and IP arms.

Mean tumor volume at the end of the 27 day cycle was ~40% greater in the vehicle and IP-treated animals (1096 an 1042 mm3) compared to continuous doses of 144 mcg/day (742 mm3), 216 mcg/day (707 mm3), and 288 mcg/day (702 mm3). These differences were significant (p<0.05).

“We conducted this study to further analyze our hypothesis that changing the pharmacokinetic profile of lenalidomide may result in clinically superior pharmacodynamic outcomes,” said Jamie Oliver, the Company’s Chief Medical Officer. “We are encouraged by these results and believe STAR-LLD has the potential to provide a significant benefit to patients with multiple myeloma, lymphomas, and CLL.”

Five groups of animals (n=10 per group) were implanted with RPMI 8226 cells. Overall tolerability was not different between the groups, including variability in body weight which was acceptable across all treatment groups in both studies. In lenalidomide-resistant tumors there was no significant difference in mean TTF between vehicle and IP lenalidomide treated animals.

These data suggest that changing the delivery of lenalidomide to a continuous subcutaneous infusion improves tumor control and tumor volume in lenalidomide resistant tumors.

The Company previously announced an upcoming Phase 1b/2 clinical study in multiple myeloma and is currently targeting enrollment at US sites in the first quarter of 2023.

About STAR-LLD

STAR-LLD is a continuous delivery lenalidomide in development to expand the standard of care for the most common blood cancers, multiple myeloma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). A preclinical proof-of-concept study for STAR-LLD demonstrated that MM tumors caused by human myeloma cells grew 25-fold if untreated, five-fold when treated with pulsatile i.p. lenalidomide administration and shrank by 80% with STAR-LLD over the 29-day dosing interval. The study also showed 100% efficacy (overall response rate ORR) at 144 mcg continuous LLD and 20% tumor elimination vs. 0% ORR with active control and 0% ORR with daily pulsatile once daily dosing.

STAR-LLD has successfully completed a Phase 1 clinical study. In the Phase 1 trial the plasma lenalidomide concentration (AUC) was 57% lower with STAR-LLD continuous subcutaneous (SC) delivery compared to once-daily Revlimid oral delivery. STAR-LLD was well tolerated in all subjects with no drug-related toxicity or adverse events.

Starton has completed a pre-IND meeting for STAR-LLD SC and all IND-enabling preclinical and CMC studies.

Starton expects to reference prior findings of nonclinical safety for key sections of the New Drug Application (NDA) for REVLIMID®.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. To learn more, visit startontx.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “predict,” “anticipate” and “estimate,” the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. With regard to any forward-looking statements regarding the efficacy or outcomes of its proprietary therapies, the Company has relied in part on the outcome of certain phase 1 clinical and pre-clinical studies, as well the outcome of published studies conducted by other companies, thus, outcomes, particularly in the biotechnology industry, are always subject to uncertainties, including uncertainties in the conduct of research activities and initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials and whether results from preclinical studies will be predictive of the results of later preclinical studies and clinical trials based upon larger population studies. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the forward-looking statements in this press release. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

Starton Investor Relations:

investors@startontx.com

+1 646 578 8740