Starton Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

PARAMUS, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company with a continuous delivery platform of approved drugs in novel indications, announced today Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO of Starton, will participate in the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually on April 12-15, 2021.

Mr. Lichtinger hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the four-day event. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Needham & Company representative or Starton Therapeutics investor relations.

Contact

[email protected]

+1 551 287 6456

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics. Starton uses proven continuous delivery technology to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority for patients with hematologic malignancies. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

