Starton Therapeutics to Participate in the Virtual 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

PARAMUS, N.J., April 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starton Therapeutics Inc. (“Starton” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company with a continuous delivery platform of approved drugs in novel indications, announced today Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman and CEO of Starton, will participate in the 20th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, to be held virtually on April 12-15, 2021.

Mr. Lichtinger hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the four-day event. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact their Needham & Company representative or Starton Therapeutics investor relations.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard of care therapeutics. Starton uses proven continuous delivery technology to obtain new indications or develop on-label superiority for patients with hematologic malignancies. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives. In some cases, you may identify forward-looking statements by words such as “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect,” “predict,” “anticipate” and “estimate,” the negative of these words or other comparable words. These statements are only predictions. One should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are qualified by their terms and/or important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from the statements made. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of future performance, taking into account information currently available to the Company. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these statements. Information in this press release will be updated only to the extent required under applicable laws. If a change occurs, the Company’s business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans and objectives may vary materially from those expressed in the aforementioned forward-looking statements.

