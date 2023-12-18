PARAMUS, N.J., Dec. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Starton Therapeutics Inc., (the “Company”) a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, today announced that Pedro Lichtinger, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Starton Therapeutics, will present a company overview including an update on interim data of its ongoing STAR-LLD Phase 1B continuous delivery of lenalidomide. The presentation is taking place at Biotech Showcase being held in San Francisco, CA on January 8-10, 2024. Details for the event are as follows:

Biotech Showcase

Date: January 8, 2024

Event: Presentation

Time: 11:00 am PT

Track: Franciscan D (Ballroom Level)

To learn more about the event, please visit https://informaconnect.com/biotech-showcase/ or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please email starton@cg.capital.

About Starton Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology platform company focused on transforming standard-of-care therapies with proprietary continuous delivery technology, so people with cancer can receive continuous treatment to live better, longer. Starton’s proprietary transdermal technology is intended to increase efficacy of approved drugs, to make them more tolerable and expand their potential use. To learn more, visit www.startontx.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Relations:

Investors@startontx.com