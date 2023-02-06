Seasoned executive to help fuel company’s next phase of growth, as enterprise customers turn to user-facing analytics for data insights at scale

StarTree Appoints Jeff Miller as Chief Revenue Officer Seasoned executive to help fuel company’s next phase of growth, as enterprise customers turn to user-facing analytics for data insights at scale

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — StarTree Inc., the leader in real-time and user-facing analytics, announced today the appointment of Jeff Miller as the company’s Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Miller will lead StarTree’s go-to-market strategy across its Sales, Revenue Operations, Solutions Engineering, Customer Success, and Product-Led Growth teams, as the company enters its next stage of growth, focused on accelerated growth, product innovation, and continued adoption of its real-time analytics platform.

A seasoned executive, Miller brings more than two decades of experience leading, managing, and growing successful sales teams and exponentially increasing revenue for high-growth technology companies focused on data and open-source. He most recently served as CRO of Cockroach Labs, the cloud-native, distributed SQL database platform company where he helped lead the company to its Series F stage and $5 billion valuation with over 250 customers. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Sales at Hortonworks, leading the organization to become the fastest-growing software company ever to get $100 million in ARR and a successful IPO.

“Jeff is a proven and passionate leader with an amazing track record of scaling revenue,” said Kishore Gopalakrishna, co-founder and CEO of StarTree. “He has vast experience with OSS-based data products and will bring his results-driven approach to build on the remarkable momentum we have achieved over the past two years. We are hyper-focused on our mission to enable organizations to harness the true value of their data by delivering real-time analytics to their end users, and we are excited to have Jeff join us on this journey.”

“I am thrilled to join StarTree at a time of pivotal growth,” said Miller. “I am a firm believer in the power of open source based technologies and think that Apache Pinot will revolutionize the Analytics industry. The real-time analytics market is primed to explode, with companies like Stripe, Walmart, and Uber realizing the enormous value derived from delivering real-time insights. The use cases for this technology are unlimited. When I look at the StarTree platform, I see a highly differentiated product in terms of features and capabilities fueled by a highly loyal community. All the pieces are in place to build the next great data company, and I can’t wait to get started.”

2022 was a landmark year for StarTree, with the company securing its Series B round of funding, growing revenue by 4x and customer base by 10x. The open-source Apache Pinot community also saw a 5x increase, hitting over 2 million downloads in 2022.

“We are extremely pleased with the progress we have made in a short period of time,” added Gopalakrishna. “We saw incredible customer traction across multiple verticals. It is very satisfying to see customers leverage StarTree Cloud to harness the true power of their data, but we are just getting started. We have very ambitious goals for 2023 and are laser-focused on execution.”

The StarTree Cloud is available in two deployment options – Bring-your-own-Cloud (BYOC) or SaaS Edition – giving customers the flexibility to choose how they want to deploy their real-time analytics environment. StarTree Cloud customers are spread across multiple verticals, including Retail, FinTech, Media, and Food Delivery. Notable customers include Stripe, DoorDash, Just Eats, and Guitar Center.

About StarTree

StarTree is a cloud-based software company that enables business customers to derive advanced insights from real-time and historical data. StarTree was founded by the core software engineering team and inventors of Apache Pinot™, which currently powers hundreds of user-facing applications at companies across industries, including LinkedIn, Uber, Target, 7Eleven, Etsy, Walmart, WePay, Factual, Weibo, and more. StarTree Cloud has enabled even more companies to deploy and operate real-time analytics at scale, including Stripe, Sovrn, PlutoTV, Roadie, Just Eat Takeaway.com, Dialpad, Guitar Center, Blinkit, and more.

StarTree recently announced its Series B Funding led by Series A investor GGV Capital, with additional investment from new investor Sapphire Ventures and existing investors Bain Capital Ventures and CRV. StarTree has raised a total of $75 million to date. StarTree believes that every company should be able to deploy and operate real-time analytics at scale to differentiate itself from its competitors and deliver greater value to customers and users.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85ad81ea-8958-436b-b681-01ca9b4eeca9