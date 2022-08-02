Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Startup Brings AI Coaching Platform to Market, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

Startup Brings AI Coaching Platform to Market, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 5 mins ago

GoMe.ai’s offering provides a machine learning solution for scalable, cost-effective people development

Featured Image for GoMe.ai

Featured Image for GoMe.ai
Featured Image for GoMe.ai

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tech startup GoMe.ai has launched a campaign on equity crowdfunding platform StartEngine to fund and market its key offering: an AI-driven, SaaS-based mobile coaching experience that provides personal development paths and situational coaching to users. Combining behavioral methodology with machine learning, GoMe.ai was created to address the high cost and lack of scalability of traditional leadership development and coaching programs within organizations. 

“GoMe.ai is a game-changing platform that enables organizations of all sizes to provide their workforce with high-quality, cost-effective leadership development and coaching,” said GoMe.ai CEO Jim Hart, former CEO of the culture-shaping firm Senn Delaney. “Our platform’s unique capability is to use AI/Machine Learning to align coaching with each organization’s priorities. And, because it’s driven by AI, it breaks the traditional coaching barriers of cost and scalability by providing personalized, private coaching anytime, anywhere, with just-in-time recommendations to help individuals be more successful.”

Using micro-measurements based on proprietary behavioral methodologies, GoMe.ai continuously gathers data from users who have opted in as they participate in secure online meetings and consume content. This data is mapped, analyzed, anonymized, aggregated, and made available on a dashboard where leaders can track and guide progress. Each user receives confidential, personalized recommendations and content to guide their own development.

For more information on GoMe.ai, visit their website at https://gome.ai. 

The StartEngine equity crowdfunding campaign gives entrepreneurs the ability to raise capital from the public and offers investors the opportunity to have partial ownership of the company. GoMe.ai’s campaign on StartEngine can be found here: https://startengine.com/gome-ai

About GoMe.ai

GoMe.ai was formed by a group of leadership development professionals, experienced AI/Machine Learning developers and PhDs who have researched high-performance leadership characteristics to empower organizations and provide their workforce with broad access to leadership coaching. Their offerings help users develop essential skills for successful leadership: continuous learning, clear communication, effective meetings, positive group dynamics, the ability to navigate difficult situations, and organizational alignment. GoMe.ai brings leadership coaching to everyone, anywhere, anytime. https://gome.ai

Media Contact

Celeste Rothstein, Communications Lead – GoMe.ai

media@gome.ai 

Related Images

Image 1

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Featured Image for GoMe.ai

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.