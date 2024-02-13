FIRST ON FOX: Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is officially calling on Vice President Kamala Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and seek to remove President Biden from office.
In a Tuesday letter to Harris, Morrisey cites the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report last week that detailed numerous memory lapses by Biden, as well as other frequent gaffes he has committed during his time in office, as reason for such drastic const
