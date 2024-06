The governor of President Biden’s home state led several other Democratic state officials in maintaining they will stick with their party’s incumbent after a debate performance that roiled the political scene.

Delaware Gov. John Carney told Fox News Digital he still supports Biden’s bid to remain in the White House.

“I endorsed President Biden’s re-election campaign last year and continue to stand behind him,” Carney said.

“We need to make sure Pre

[Read Full story at source]