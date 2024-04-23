The U.S. State Department appears to have contradicted itself on whether Israel is held to a different moral standard than Hamas.
Yesterday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that there was no “double standard” of expectations for either side of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
“Do we have a double standard? The answer is ‘no,’” Blinken said Monday while discussing the department’s report on human rights violations in the regi
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Democratic Minnesota state senator charged with first-degree burglary after breaking into stepmother’s house - April 23, 2024
- Watchdog CEO confronts anti-Israel protesters at Columbia: ‘Which is your favorite terrorist group?’ - April 23, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Trump’s other crime, revealed - April 23, 2024