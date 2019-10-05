The U.S. State Department has issued an initial response to a Democratic-controlled congressional committee’s request for documents related to the impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- State Department has responded to congressional request for documents: Pompeo - October 5, 2019
- Ecuador indigenous groups, workers keep pressure on Moreno - October 5, 2019
- Deadly clashes flare again in Iraq, five killed in capital - October 5, 2019