State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Wednesday that there has been “no policy shift” in the Biden administration regarding its goal of establishing an “independent Palestinian state” following an Axios report that the U.S. is drawing up options.

The Axios report cited two U.S. officials as saying Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked the State Department to review and present policy options for possible U.S. and international recognition of a

[Read Full story at source]