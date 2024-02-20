The State Department announced Tuesday that the U.S. will be unveiling a “major sanctions package” against Russia later this week to hold them “accountable” for the death of jailed Putin critic Alexei Navalny.
The latest wave of sanctions to target the Russian government will be revealed on Friday, one day before the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“As the White House announced this morning at President Biden’s direction,
