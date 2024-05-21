The United States ultimately denied Iran’s rare request for American assistance following the deadly helicopter crash that killed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.
At a press conference on Monday, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the U.S. was “asked for assistance by the Iranian Government.”
“We did make clear to them that we would offer assistance, as we would do in response to any request by a forei
