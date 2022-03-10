State Employees’ Credit Union Announces New Chief Culture Officer

Emma Hayes – New Chief Culture Officer Emma Hayes – New Chief Culture Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce the hiring of Emma Hayes as the organization’s first Chief Culture Officer. Emma brings over 25 years of experience partnering with individuals and organizations seeking to advance their staff both personally and professionally. In her new role, Hayes will lead the oversight, direction, and administration of the Credit Union’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, as well as leadership training and programs to ensure the ongoing culture within the organization.

Prior to accepting her new position at SECU, Hayes served as the Director of Learning and Development for Local Government Federal Credit Union, where she launched The Institute of Leadership, a program designed to foster a cohesive leadership language and advance leadership at all levels of the organization. Hayes’ experience also includes her position as Chief Diversity Officer for the African American Credit Union Coalition, leading a team of diverse professionals focused on shaping organizational culture competence, promoting more diverse practices, and encouraging inclusive policies. She is a two-time graduate of North Carolina State University receiving an undergraduate degree from the Poole College of Management with a concentration in Finance, minors in English and African American Studies, then returning to receive a Masters of Education in Training and Development.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Emma to Team SECU,” said President and CEO Jim Hayes. “Her focus on relationship-building and service is what sets her apart in her approach to designing effective strategies tailored to meet the branch, mission, vision, and goals for each unique engagement. She will serve a key role in our executive management team, further enhancing our organization’s mission and culture.”

Emma Hayes comments, “I am honored to serve an organization that I have been a proud member of for nearly 30 years. I believe Jim’s vision to develop a culture of development and inclusion for all perfectly aligns with my purpose and passion. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue to build on the legendary foundation for which SECU was built.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App.The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact: Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications

Office: 919-508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a5ea92c-e101-4cd9-a1ba-4256572c148a