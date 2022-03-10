Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / State Employees’ Credit Union Announces New Chief Culture Officer

State Employees’ Credit Union Announces New Chief Culture Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

Emma Hayes – New Chief Culture Officer

Emma Hayes - New Chief Culture Officer
Emma Hayes – New Chief Culture Officer

RALEIGH, N.C., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) is pleased to announce the hiring of Emma Hayes as the organization’s first Chief Culture Officer. Emma brings over 25 years of experience partnering with individuals and organizations seeking to advance their staff both personally and professionally. In her new role, Hayes will lead the oversight, direction, and administration of the Credit Union’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, as well as leadership training and programs to ensure the ongoing culture within the organization.

Prior to accepting her new position at SECU, Hayes served as the Director of Learning and Development for Local Government Federal Credit Union, where she launched The Institute of Leadership, a program designed to foster a cohesive leadership language and advance leadership at all levels of the organization. Hayes’ experience also includes her position as Chief Diversity Officer for the African American Credit Union Coalition, leading a team of diverse professionals focused on shaping organizational culture competence, promoting more diverse practices, and encouraging inclusive policies. She is a two-time graduate of North Carolina State University receiving an undergraduate degree from the Poole College of Management with a concentration in Finance, minors in English and African American Studies, then returning to receive a Masters of Education in Training and Development.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Emma to Team SECU,” said President and CEO Jim Hayes. “Her focus on relationship-building and service is what sets her apart in her approach to designing effective strategies tailored to meet the branch, mission, vision, and goals for each unique engagement. She will serve a key role in our executive management team, further enhancing our organization’s mission and culture.”

Emma Hayes comments, “I am honored to serve an organization that I have been a proud member of for nearly 30 years. I believe Jim’s vision to develop a culture of development and inclusion for all perfectly aligns with my purpose and passion. I’m excited to have the opportunity to continue to build on the legendary foundation for which SECU was built.”

About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 84 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone, www.ncsecu.org and a Mobile App.The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $216 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

Contact:  Sandra Jones, SVP – Communications
Office:  919-508-8773 | sandra.jones@ncsecu.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a5ea92c-e101-4cd9-a1ba-4256572c148a

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.