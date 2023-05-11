Jim Hayes President & CEO, State Employees’ Credit Union

RALEIGH, N.C., May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Business North Carolina recently named State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) CEO Jim Hayes to the publication’s Power List 2023, an annual selection of North Carolina’s most influential private sector leaders. Hayes was featured among the top individuals in the finance and insurance industry in North Carolina.

“I am honored to be named to Business North Carolina’s Power List among so many prominent North Carolina leaders,” said Hayes. “I share this honor with SECU’s team members across the state who are working each day to improve the lives and financial well-being of our more than 2.7 million members.”

Business North Carolina selected its list of honorees based on nominations, conversations with sources, and research into the change drivers of the North Carolina business community. Jim Hayes joined SECU, the country’s second-largest credit union, as CEO in 2021.

“Jim has been instrumental in driving SECU’s heightened focus on digital innovation, which will help ensure we keep pace with the rapidly evolving financial services industry. A more robust digital offering will also complement our statewide branch network and allow us to better serve our members in the way they wish to be served,” said Leigh Brady, chief operating officer and 35-year veteran of SECU. “What sets Jim apart from other executives is how seriously he takes his responsibility to modernize the organization without compromising the unique culture of SECU, which is centered on our members and their needs.”

After being appointed as CEO, Hayes shaped SECU’s business strategy to focus on core areas from member and employee experience to digital innovation and fiscal strength. Key actions include a new lending strategy that drives attractive borrowing rates for all members as well as workforce development initiatives to retain, attract, and upskill employees across North Carolina.

“Our strategy recognizes where SECU has been and where it needs to go to remain the trusted provider of financial services to every eligible member,” said Hayes.

About SECU

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App.

