ACCOSCA Learn and Share Tour ACCOSCA delegates and tour organizers with SECU and SECU Foundation representatives.

RALEIGH, N.C., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) recently hosted a delegation of credit union professionals from Africa to share insight into the cooperative’s structure and operations and its charitable arm, SECU Foundation. The visiting delegates were part of the North Carolina African Confederation of Co-operative Savings and Credit Associations (ACCOSCA) international Learn and Share Tour sponsored by Carolinas Credit Union League (CCUL) and Carolinas Credit Union Foundation.

SECU was one of four credit unions to host the delegation and provide information on topics of innovation, technology, member experience, and more. SECU’s Deputy Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Hamrick and more than a dozen Credit Union employees welcomed the delegates and their tour organizers, ACCOSCA Executive Director George Ombado, and CU Difference Co-founder Lois Kitsch.

“The ACCOSCA Learn and Share programs are meant to bring the global credit union movement closer. Our friends from Africa bring new insights on the value to their Savings and Credit Co-operative Society in helping their members grow financially,” said Kitsch. “At the same time, the valuable lessons they bring back from such visits are transforming the continent of Africa. These folks loved the opportunity to meet with State Employees’ Credit Union – learning from each other is the key to global stability, and I may even say to foster peace and prosperity for all.”

“Welcoming this distinguished group of professionals to our Credit Union is a wonderful reminder that, together, we are working to bring the credit union difference to the forefront in other parts of the world,” said Hamrick. “We received positive comments about the time they spent with SECU and how grateful they were for our participation. But I feel certain that we gained just as much, if not more, from our time with our new friends as they feel they gained from us.”

A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, and federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for over 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the United States with $50 billion in assets. It serves over 2.7 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, Member Services Support via phone, www.ncsecu.org, and a Mobile App. The SECU Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization funded by the contributions of SECU members, promotes local community development in North Carolina primarily through high-impact projects in the areas of housing, education, healthcare, and human services. Since 2004, SECU Foundation has made a collective financial commitment of over $235 million for initiatives to benefit North Carolinians statewide.

