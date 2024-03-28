The Kansas legislature passed a bill Wednesday that would classify organized retail crime (ORC) a felony offense, joining nine other states that have passed similar laws in the last year.
ORC refers to orchestrated groups of shoplifters who commit smash-and-grab robberies of stores or target cargo carriers.
The state’s upper chamber passed the Substitute House Bill 2144, which would split the felony charges into two tiers. A theft of merchandise valued at more tha
