The 2024 Republican primary is in full swing, as former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
Here’s a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.
DELEGATE COUNT AFTER IOWA:
DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN: 1,215
DELEGATES REMAINING: 2,389
ONE NEW POLL:
