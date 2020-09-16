State-of-The-Art 3D Imaging Technology Available for Your Pets

Neel Veterinary Hospital recently invested in new, state-of-the-art 3D imaging equipment for pets.

Oklahoma City, OK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neel Vet has implemented the Vimago, a new CT scanner developed by the veterinary technology giant, Epica Animal Health. It employs patented high-definition volumetric imaging, or HDVI, technology.

“The Vimago’s HDVI enables doctors to see what is normal and abnormal with vastly better confidence and accuracy,” said Greg Stoutenburgh, founder of Epica Animal Health. “It is a difference that can save lives and something we’re incredibly passionate about at Epica.”

This 3D imaging platform is the first of its kind and was engineered specifically for companion pets. The proprietary technology allows veterinarians to see images so detailed and high-resolution that lesions as fine as human hair are easily visible. This quality drew the attention of leadership at Neel Vet.

“Our mission is to offer the best quality of care with compassion, and Vimago allows us to do that,” said Dr. Tina Neel, CEO and president of the animal hospital. “By establishing a new level of medicine, our clients get the answers they need to make the best decisions for their pets, and I couldn’t be more excited to provide this groundbreaking technology to them.”

The Vimago imaging platform uses less radiation than standard CT systems on the market, making it a safer option for staff and patients. With the ability to scan the entire body of a veterinary patient in just minutes, veterinarians can diagnose patients more precisely and begin treatment faster.

Dr. Deepan Kishore, the director of research at Neel Vet, says the technology is a cost-effective solution that helps pet owners understand their pet’s situation and increases the clinic staff’s knowledge and proficiency.

“I am thrilled to use this technology for our patients and practice evidence-based medicine,” Dr. Kishore said. “I am looking forward to using the high definition imaging in diagnostics, interventional procedures, and cancer research.”

For more than three decades, Neel Veterinary Clinic has made it their mission to provide families and pets with the best possible care. We understand that your pet is a member of your family and deserves nothing by the best. Our clinic strives to provide top-quality veterinary care for your family with optimally trained and equipped staff.

